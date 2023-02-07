Read full article on original website
Boone Country Connection
Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25
St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11
Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
Boone Country Connection
St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26
St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
Boone Country Connection
The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits
The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Ramble Concert Series Feb. 18
To view the 2023 Line-Up, click here. The Augusta Ramble Concert Series is proud to present “Songwriter’s Night” with two vibrant duos, The Lacewings and The Wilhelms on Saturday, February 18 at the historic Harmonie Verein at 5333 Hackmann Rd in Augusta, Missouri. The Wilhelms and The Lacewings will share (mostly) original songs “in-the-round” with outstanding instrumentation, vocals and harmony.
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in St. Louis, MO Aug 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The new Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons pre-sale password is now live! This is your best chance to get Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert tickets before anyone else!. This just could be your one opportunity ever to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons live in St. Louis.
Boone Country Connection
TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website
Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
Boone Country Connection
Augusta’s “Tell It Like It Was” Interviews Norbie Struckhoff on February 14
On Tuesday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m., Tell It Like It Was will interview American Legion Commander, a fifth-generation farmer and president of Bent Oak Mutual Insurance (formerly Farmers Mutual,) Norbie Struckhoff. The live interview will be held at the Harmonie Verein, 5333 Hackmann Road, Augusta, MO. Admission is free, donations are welcome, and the cash bar will be open.
Edibles & Essentials on Hampton Avenue Is Closing
Chef/owner Matt Borchardt has a higher calling
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Winter Markets Feb. 25 & Mar. 25
We are BACK! After a memorable 2022 summer season, our vendors and staff were ready for a break. We are pleased to announce that vendor signups are open for our 2023 Indoor Winter Markets. Last year’s winter market was a massive success; over 1,000 shoppers attended. The Winter Markets...
178 parishes to be consolidated into 88 'pastorates,' Archdiocese of St. Louis announces
ST. LOUIS — In a newly released draft, the Archdiocese of St. Louis outlined the proposed changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan. In the plan, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will be consolidated into 88 pastorates, which the archdiocese described as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Bear briefly escapes enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
feastmagazine.com
Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri
To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL
Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
