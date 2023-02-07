ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boone Country Connection

Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25

St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
DEFIANCE, MO
Boone Country Connection

Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11

Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
DEFIANCE, MO
Boone Country Connection

St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26

St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
MARTHASVILLE, MO
Boone Country Connection

The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits

The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
AUGUSTA, MO
Boone Country Connection

Augusta Ramble Concert Series Feb. 18

To view the 2023 Line-Up, click here. The Augusta Ramble Concert Series is proud to present “Songwriter’s Night” with two vibrant duos, The Lacewings and The Wilhelms on Saturday, February 18 at the historic Harmonie Verein at 5333 Hackmann Rd in Augusta, Missouri. The Wilhelms and The Lacewings will share (mostly) original songs “in-the-round” with outstanding instrumentation, vocals and harmony.
AUGUSTA, MO
Boone Country Connection

TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website

Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
AUGUSTA, MO
Boone Country Connection

Augusta’s “Tell It Like It Was” Interviews Norbie Struckhoff on February 14

On Tuesday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m., Tell It Like It Was will interview American Legion Commander, a fifth-generation farmer and president of Bent Oak Mutual Insurance (formerly Farmers Mutual,) Norbie Struckhoff. The live interview will be held at the Harmonie Verein, 5333 Hackmann Road, Augusta, MO. Admission is free, donations are welcome, and the cash bar will be open.
AUGUSTA, MO
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

New Melle Country Winter Markets Feb. 25 & Mar. 25

We are BACK! After a memorable 2022 summer season, our vendors and staff were ready for a break. We are pleased to announce that vendor signups are open for our 2023 Indoor Winter Markets. Last year’s winter market was a massive success; over 1,000 shoppers attended. The Winter Markets...
NEW MELLE, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri

To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
LABADIE, MO
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL

Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy