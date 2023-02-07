ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26

St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
MARTHASVILLE, MO
Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25

St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
DEFIANCE, MO
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11

Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
DEFIANCE, MO
2023 New Melle Community Passion Play April 1 & 2

The New Melle Community Passion Play is gearing up for the 2023 season, and they need your help. Come and take part in this long-running community event which offers great Christian interaction and involvement for the young and old. Students can earn hours for community and Thespian service. Choir members and help with props and other areas behind the scenes are also needed. All costumes and music are provided.
NEW MELLE, MO
2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New Melle Country Winter Markets Feb. 25 & Mar. 25

We are BACK! After a memorable 2022 summer season, our vendors and staff were ready for a break. We are pleased to announce that vendor signups are open for our 2023 Indoor Winter Markets. Last year’s winter market was a massive success; over 1,000 shoppers attended. The Winter Markets...
NEW MELLE, MO
Fire destroys building west of Arnold

A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
ARNOLD, MO
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits

The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
AUGUSTA, MO
Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri

To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
LABADIE, MO

