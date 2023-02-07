Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.

