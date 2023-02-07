Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Boone Country Connection
St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26
St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
Boone Country Connection
Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25
St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
178 parishes to be consolidated into 88 'pastorates,' Archdiocese of St. Louis announces
ST. LOUIS — In a newly released draft, the Archdiocese of St. Louis outlined the proposed changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan. In the plan, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will be consolidated into 88 pastorates, which the archdiocese described as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.
Boone Country Connection
Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11
Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
Boone Country Connection
2023 New Melle Community Passion Play April 1 & 2
The New Melle Community Passion Play is gearing up for the 2023 season, and they need your help. Come and take part in this long-running community event which offers great Christian interaction and involvement for the young and old. Students can earn hours for community and Thespian service. Choir members and help with props and other areas behind the scenes are also needed. All costumes and music are provided.
Edibles & Essentials on Hampton Avenue Is Closing
Chef/owner Matt Borchardt has a higher calling
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
'This can't be normal for nursing homes': Family questions nursing home death
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The happiest day of Dennis Price’s life was when Van Halen made him an honorary fifth member of the legendary rock band even though he only had the use of his right arm. He kept a picture of the moment in his room...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Winter Markets Feb. 25 & Mar. 25
We are BACK! After a memorable 2022 summer season, our vendors and staff were ready for a break. We are pleased to announce that vendor signups are open for our 2023 Indoor Winter Markets. Last year’s winter market was a massive success; over 1,000 shoppers attended. The Winter Markets...
Bear briefly escapes enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
Contact 2 helps St. Peters woman resolve issue with Macy’s
Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
Boone Country Connection
The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits
The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
feastmagazine.com
Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri
To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
