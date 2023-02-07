Wikifarmer, an Athens, Greece-based agricultural commerce firm, raised €5M late Seed funding. The spherical was led by Level 9 with participation from the founders of cargo.one, Nikos Moraitakis – co-founder and CEO of Workable, Przemyslaw Budkowski – CEO of Merxu, Cihan Aksakal – founding father of Zenjob, Louis Pfizner – founding father of Caya.com and Treatwell), in addition to prior buyers together with main Greek VC Metavallon, plus angels such us Sophia Bendz and Mathias Kamprad.

