Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
aiexpress.io
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
aiexpress.io
181travel Raises €2.5M in Funding
181travel, a Cagliari, Italy-based journey expertise startup, raised €2.5M in funding. The spherical was led by CDP Enterprise Capital SGR with its Fondo Italia Enterprise II – Fondo Imprese Sud, Primo Ventures SGR with its Barcamper Ventures and Sefea Impression SGR. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
flox Raises $16.5M in Series A Funding
Flox, a New York-based firm that permits organizations to undertake and implement Nix at scale by offering omni-platform developer, take a look at and manufacturing environments outlined (and managed) as code, raised $16.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to $27m, was...
aiexpress.io
Lineaje Closes $7M Seed Funding
Lineaje, a Saratoga, CA-based firm which focuses on software program provide chain safety administration, raised $7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenable Ventures, with participation from Dreamit Ventures, Veear Capital, and Richard Clarke’s Belltower Fund Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Uniify RaiseS €3M in Seed Funding
Uniify, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of a platform to automate monetary buyer onboarding, raised €3m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Folks Ventures, Ahead VC, and Spring Capital with participation from public.com founders Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham, in addition to the founding father of Vivino Heini Zachariassen.
aiexpress.io
Therma Raises $19M in Series A Funding
Therma, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cooling intelligence platform combating meals and power waste, raised $19M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Zero Infinity Companions, with participation from Deciens Capital, CityRock Enterprise Companions, Homecoming Capital, Ananta Capital, Kindergarten Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Govtech Fund. The...
aiexpress.io
Mazepay Raises €4M in Growth Funding
Mazepay, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based fintech platform for long-tail procurement and B2B funds, raised €4M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Scale Capital with participation from Hambro Perks and Outward VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden additional throughout Europe. Based in 2018...
aiexpress.io
DroneBase Raises $55M in Funding; Rebrands as Zeitview
DroneBase, a Santa Monica, CA-based supplier of inspection software program, raised $55M in funding and rebranded as Zeitview. The spherical was led by Valor Fairness Companions, with participation from Union Sq. Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Power Transition Ventures, and Hearst Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
Animeta Raises Funding
Animeta, a Singapore-based AI-based self-service creator tech platform, raised a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. Founding buyers included Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR’s Asian Media & Leisure Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur. Based by Anish Mehta, Animeta is a creator tech...
aiexpress.io
TDGA Holdings Raises $20M in Seed Funding
TDGA, the London, UK-based proprietor of Space Hero, raised $20m in Seed funding. As a part of the spherical, Singapore primarily based New Media Holding, proprietor of the World’s largest Creator community and Asia’s largest media community, has invested $5m as a strategic funding. Moreover, NMH has dedicated to be the lead investor for this spherical valuing TDGA at $100m pre cash.
aiexpress.io
Blobr Raises $5.4M in Funding – FinSMEs
The spherical was led by 10x Founders, with participation from FJ Labs, one other.vc, New Wave and Seedcamp, in addition to angels like Charles Songhurst, Thibaud Elziere, Quentin Nickmans, Amaury Sepulchre, Matthieu Vaxelaire and Chris Adelsbach. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its...
aiexpress.io
Bloomwell Group Closes Multi-Million Euro Growth Funding
Bloomwell Group, a Frankfurt, Germany-based medical hashish holding firm, raised a Multi Million Euro Development funding. The spherical was led by Artemis Development Companions with participation from Measure 8 Enterprise Companions, German household workplace and Moritz Bleibtreu. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its...
aiexpress.io
Ecotrak Raises Funding Round
Ecotrak, an Irvine, CA-based supplier of an clever facility and asset administration platform, raised a bridge spherical of funding. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The spherical was led by Gala Capital Companions and included investments from Rellevant Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Wikifarmer Raises €5M Late Seed Funding Round
Wikifarmer, an Athens, Greece-based agricultural commerce firm, raised €5M late Seed funding. The spherical was led by Level 9 with participation from the founders of cargo.one, Nikos Moraitakis – co-founder and CEO of Workable, Przemyslaw Budkowski – CEO of Merxu, Cihan Aksakal – founding father of Zenjob, Louis Pfizner – founding father of Caya.com and Treatwell), in addition to prior buyers together with main Greek VC Metavallon, plus angels such us Sophia Bendz and Mathias Kamprad.
aiexpress.io
Lunar Raises EUR35M in Funding
Lunar, an Aarhus, Denmark-based challenger financial institution, raised €35m in funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain, shortening the trail to profitability, proceed its enlargement within the Nordic area, provide new digital banking options to the shoppers. The Nordic...
aiexpress.io
Asset-Map Raises $6M in Series B Funding
Asset-Map, a Philadelphia, PA-based supplier of a monetary recommendation engagement expertise for monetary professionals, raised $6M in Collection B funding. With this newest financing, 41 household workplaces, CEOs, wealth managers, companions and board members have joined RGAx and SixThirty on Asset-Map’s cap desk, as of December 14th, 2022. Asset-Map has now raised $7.6M in whole funding since inception.
aiexpress.io
Moderne Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Moderne, a Miami, FL-based steady software program modernization firm, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Intel Capital with participation from True Ventures, Mango Capital and Allstate Strategic Ventures. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital, will be a part of Trendy’s board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
The Rounds Closes $6.7M Series A Funding
The Rounds, a Halifax, Canada-based healthcare tech startup, raised two follow-on investments totaling CAD $1.6M bringing the Sequence A to CAD $6.7M. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures, and Make investments Nova Scotia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed the event of the platform...
aiexpress.io
Moonfare Raises $15M Extension of Series C Financing
Moonfare, a Berlin, Germany-based supplier of a digital personal fairness funding platform, has capped the extension of its Sequence C financing spherical at c.a. $15m. This brings the whole capital raised within the Sequence C funding spherical to over $130m from Perception Companions. With the extension of the Sequence C...
Comments / 0