ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
PINE BLUFF, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement

Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
MALVERN, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain likely today; snow for some

It will be a chilly, cloudy day with the wind increasing in the afternoon. Rain has already developed in West Arkansas and will be moving into Central Arkansas during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy