thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
'Project Adam' | Little Rock School District raising cardiac arrest awareness
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If someone near had a cardiac arrest, would you know how to respond?. That's the question Little Rock School District is presenting to its staff members and the school district put its skills to the test Thursday morning with a surprise drill. “We've been training...
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Highest-paying science jobs in Pine Bluff
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement
Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Section of Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock temporarily closed due to mudslide
Those walking the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock may encounter a significant roadblock along the path.
KATV
Little Rock Code Enforcement inspects Big Country Chateau with administrative warrant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Code Enforcement, Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department showed up to Big Country Chateau on Tuesday morning to conduct inspections. City Attorney Alan Jones said code enforcement went in with an administrative warrant to do top to bottom inspections of...
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain likely today; snow for some
It will be a chilly, cloudy day with the wind increasing in the afternoon. Rain has already developed in West Arkansas and will be moving into Central Arkansas during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon.
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
Mosaic Templars celebrates Black History Month with events
Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a number of events and partnerships.
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
