Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
napueo.com

GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
bigislandgazette.com

Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights

In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
BevNET.com

El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Signs on Honolulu-Based Cherry Co. for Distribution Throughout Hawaii

– Fast-growing terpene-infused tequila cocktail brand El Hempe today announced it has signed with Honolulu-based Cherry Co. Ltd. as its distributor throughout the Hawaiian Islands, according to El Hempe CEO Tony Bash. “We’re extremely excited to break into the Hawaiian market,” Bash said. “We already know the younger drinkers throughout...
addictedtovacation.com

Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii

If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
travelmag.com

The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
HAWAII STATE

