hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Black settlers that influenced the Hawaiian Kingdom
Black history has deep roots in Hawaii dating back to more than 200 years.
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
bigislandgazette.com
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
BevNET.com
El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Signs on Honolulu-Based Cherry Co. for Distribution Throughout Hawaii
– Fast-growing terpene-infused tequila cocktail brand El Hempe today announced it has signed with Honolulu-based Cherry Co. Ltd. as its distributor throughout the Hawaiian Islands, according to El Hempe CEO Tony Bash. “We’re extremely excited to break into the Hawaiian market,” Bash said. “We already know the younger drinkers throughout...
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
addictedtovacation.com
Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii
If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?
Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
