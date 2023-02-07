Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
SB Nation
Official: Zećira Mušović extends contract with Chelsea FC Women
Chelsea FC Women backup goalkeeper Zećira Mušović has signed a new contract through June 2025, the club announced yesterday. The 26-year-old joined Chelsea two years ago, and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Blues since across all competitions, including 9 so far this season. Her role has expanded steadily over the past 12 months as first-choice Ann-Katrin Berger has had to deal with a few medical issues and Mušović herself has continued to improve as well.
SB Nation
Enzo Fernández: Positional Analysis
Roko Škrabić is the Chief Editor of Chelsea Croatia, home of the official Chelsea FC supporters group for Croatia, where this article originally appeared. He’s been kind enough to translate it for us. Be sure to give them a follow on Twitter. Roko, whom you might also...
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
SB Nation
Chelsea contracts: No talks with Mateo Kovačić, Conor Gallagher; no progress with Mason Mount
Now that all the dust has settled on the January transfer window, we can once again turn our attentions to already existing contracts, and figuring out what to do with those to help finish reshaping the squad. First and foremost among those is Mason Mount’s contract, but even though Todd...
SB Nation
Potential Julian Ward Replacement Set to Be Available in the Summer
Along with both performances and results on the pitch failing to live up to the massive expectations set by the unprecedented success of the preceding half decade, this season has seen Liverpool appear a club in disarray off the pitch as well. First, the man set to replace the stellar...
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks for ‘lucrative’ new shirt sponsorships deals
Chelsea’s three-year agreement with main shirt sponsors Three is ending this season, and unsurprisingly, there are no expectations of it getting renewed, from either side. While it’s a bit weird to get too emotional either way about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40m our way every season, I don’t think anyone will shed a tear for their ghastly logo not being front and center on the shirts anymore — especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training
Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
SB Nation
Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!
For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
Tony Mowbray: 'Luke O'Nien keeps telling me he can be a 15-goal a season striker!'
At least one Sunderland player is not worried about the squad lacking striker options...
Carlos Corberán signs new West Brom deal to rule himself out of Leeds move
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberán has signed a contract extension to rule himself out of the running for the vacant Leeds job
SB Nation
Former Magpie Jose Enrique: “Newcastle have a big chance to win the Carabao Cup”
Former Newcastle and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique recently spoke to Ben Mendelowitz of BestGamblingSites.com and touched on multiple topics of interest for the Toon Faithful regarding the ongoing form of the team, the impact of Eddie Howe on the squad, the future of Allan Saint-Maximin, and the controversial arrival of Anthony Gordon in Newcastle.
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “I Cannot Sit Here and Think It’s All Okay”
Liverpool struggled to start the 2022-23 season, the players seemingly burnt out mentally and physically by how hard they pushed themselves the season before when they came within two games of what would have been a historic quadruple. That difficult start, though, is now more four months and a World...
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
SB Nation
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
SB Nation
Vasco da Gama retain ‘priority’ for Andrey Santos loan if he doesn’t get work permit — report
Brazil won another game at the CONMEBOL U20 Championship last night, beating Paraguay 2-0, which has now guaranteed them a place at the U20 World Cup this summer. Shockingly, the win passed without a customary Andrey Santos goal. More concerningly, Brazilian media report that the 18-year-old’s work permit prospects may...
Tony Mowbray: 'I don’t want to keep repeating this but the Sunderland fans are amazing'
Sunderland fans continue to impress Tony Mowbray.
