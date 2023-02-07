Read full article on original website
The unheralded Rangers who might make them rethink their trade deadline needs
You knew the Rangers were prepared for a physical one against the Flames at the Garden on Monday not when Jacob Trouba lowered the boom on the unfortunate Dillon Dube 13:57 into the first period, but when the captain’s blue-line partner looked to come to his aid in an unremarkable yet telling tableau minutes earlier. When Nazem Kadri took out Trouba with a hard hit just 6:17 into the match, K’Andre Miller — who is not known for physicality — attempted to confront the Calgary center twice before play moved on to the other end of the ice. This might have become...
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba keeps finding new way to make big impact
Jacob Trouba has hit the ground running in the Rangers’ first two games since the All-Star break, landing game-changing hits and punches in the first and notching his first two points in over a month in the second. The Rangers’ captain assisted on Alexis Lafreniere’s goal in the second period and on Mika Zibanejad’s goal in the third to help propel his team to a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Both helpers came in the form of shots from the top of the zone, which were then somehow deflected into Vancouver’s net somehow. Perhaps his...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in Thursday's win
Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Pietrangelo was credited with a second-period tally, though it was initially given to Paul Cotter before a scoring change. The goal was Pietrangelo's second in as many games since the All-Star break, and his third in the last eight contests. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 33 points, 111 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Grabs two helpers in loss
Kucherov logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose. Kucherov assisted on Brayden Point's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Point again later in the frame. The two-assist performance extends Kucherov's point streak to eight games. He's tallied 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to 20 goals and 55 assists on the season. He's on pace to top the 80-point mark for the fifth time in his career.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Manages helper in overtime loss
Kane logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Kane's line was on the ice for both of the Blackhawks' goals, and he set up Jason Dickinson on the first one. Those two forwards have worked well together lately -- Kane has a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak. The 34-year-old winger is up to 35 points, 154 shots and a minus-24 rating through 46 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
Rangers leaning on ‘kid line’ against stumbling Canucks
On Jan. 23, the New York Rangers officially reunited the “Kid Line” trio of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo
Yardbarker
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980
The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
FOX Sports
Bruins host the Capitals after Zacha's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (27-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston is 39-7-5 overall and 22-1-3 at home....
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
FOX Sports
Eichel leads Vegas in 4-goal 2nd period to beat Wild 5-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas to hasten a mid-game meltdown by Minnesota, and the Golden Knights cruised past the sputtering Wild 5-1 on Thursday night. Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored against former Golden...
Jack Eichel ends drought as Golden Knights blow out Wild
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Reilly Smith scored on a penalty shot to help lead the
FOX Sports
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
chatsports.com
Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: Vasilevskiy, Hagel bagel Avalanche in 5-0 win
The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their home fans a great time with a elating 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on national television. Brandon Hagel had himself a night with two goals and an assist as he gave the Avs defenders fits all night long. He led the Bolts in 5v5 shots (9) and individual expected goals (0.4). He was electric on the forecheck and he was rewarded handsomely for it.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
