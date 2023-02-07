ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices

As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.

In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is responsible for regulating wholesale natural gas, Governor Newsom urged the agency to investigate if there was market manipulation causing the rising gas prices.

Here in California, the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission will hold their own hearing on Tuesday to look at what is driving the costs up and what action can be taken by the state.

PG&E representative Denny Boyles said the company welcomes those investigations into gas prices.

"We're on the purchasing end of that market and we have teams that do spot purchases to look for lower price opportunities," said Boyles. "Gas by the rules we operate under is a commodity that we pass the price that we pay for it to customers without marking it up."

While agencies try to determine why prices are so high, in March, Californians will start to see California Climate Credits applied to their accounts.

For customers in the Central Valley using PG&E and Southern California Edison, those credits will range from $90 to $120. Customers do not need to apply for credits. For those needing more help,
PG&E offers a variety of assistance programs , like its CARE program for lower-income families.

"That provides lower-cost electricity," said Boyles. "Then we also have programs that help customers, there are one-time assistance programs that are available."

Assistance is also available through the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission .

"They would get a payment directly to the energy provider," said Alvarez. "The application does require you to select the vendor you want (to be) paid, but if we know we can help them with more, we will."

Alvarez said they've seen increased need since the start of the pandemic and expect it to grow with increasing prices.

"Our income guidelines are increasing every year, so more people qualify than they think," said Alvarez.

Comments / 28

COMMON SENSE PLS‼️
3d ago

the max my gas bill came in winters was $180. i got the current one for this month is $590. last month $520. INSANITY to say the least! How are we going to do to pay THIS?! its funny that they think $90-$120 will COMPENSATE $1,100+‼️

Reply(1)
22
nonyabuisness
2d ago

change the ruling party of government in California ASAP. dictator Newsom has killed the energy industry here in CA. Regulations climate garbage the push for electric cars. stop the insanity. stop the climate Zar.

Reply
8
Nick-of-Time
3d ago

"...the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission will hold their own hearing..." They ARE the problem! Long ago having sold out to corporate interests instead of putting their boot on the necks of energy suppliers, their corporate boards, and CEO's. Why the hell does Patti Poppe have a $51.2 MILLION compensation package?

Reply
6
