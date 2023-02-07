LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO