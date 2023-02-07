Read full article on original website
Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. News 3 photojournalist Neb Solomon shares their graduation stories. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Robert Telles seeks to represent himself in murder case as attorney files to withdraw
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, is seeking to represent himself in the murder case, according to a new court filing. Telles's attorney, Damian Sheets, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel with the Clark...
Chefs for Kids and the Cosmopolitan partner up to deliver over 400 meals to local students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Chefs for Kids and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are partnering up to deliver over 400 meals to students. The event will be held on Thursday at Kermit R. Booker Senior Elementary School. The special meal is part of the non-profit's "Cookin' up...
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
Sheriff McMahill wants to cut crime 10 percent, 'inject humanity' in policing in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Kevin McMahill wants to cut down on crime and improve the way officers interact with the community. He laid out his goals for the police department on Wednesday during the annual State of the Department address. Sheriff...
Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
How to recognize signs of alcohol and substance abuse in loved ones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've seen a rise in DUIs here in the Las Vegas valley lately. So how can we recognize alcohol or substance abuse in the people we love?. Albert Ofori with Desert Winds Recovery Center joined us to share some tips.
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
Durango casino construction remains on schedule, opening expected in late 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino Hotel project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its quarterly...
City of Henderson seeks artist to paint mural at Black Mountain Recreation Center
HENDERSON (KSNV) — Calling all artists!. The city of Henderson is seeking an artist to commission a mural depicting the natural landscape of the Black Mountain range for the city's Black Mountain Recreation Center. City officials said the design must encapsulate the mountain's rugged landscape, arid and wilderness terrain...
Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
Investigation underway for armed robbery at pharmacy in west valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the west valley. On Wednesday, LVMPD reported to the 3200 block of Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road at around 7:30 pm after reports of a robbery. LVMPD said...
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
1 person injured, driver cited for two-car crash on Boulder Highway in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash on Boulder Highway in Henderson Wednesday morning. Henderson Police say the collision was reported on Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway at about 6:20 a.m. Circumstances of the crash were not disclosed, but police...
Old jewelry scam with many new victims
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
