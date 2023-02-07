ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. News 3 photojournalist Neb Solomon shares their graduation stories. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Old jewelry scam with many new victims

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
HENDERSON, NV

