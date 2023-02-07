Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Gold ticks up as dollar eases after Powell's comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance despite last week's stunning jobs report. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. U.S. gold...
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for a second straight weekly fall, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates tend to dull the appeal...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
marketscreener.com
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
marketscreener.com
Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates. Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a...
marketscreener.com
Pakistan Finance Minister says expect IMF matters to be settled today - Dawn news
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today. "It is expected matters will be settled today," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying. "We will give you the news very soon."
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
marketscreener.com
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
