WKRC
Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
WKRC
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
WKRC
Some concerned Forest Hills levy won't pass due to school board actions
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Forest Hills Local School District plans to have a levy on the ballot in May, but some parents are concerned it will not pass because of recent decisions by the school board. This levy comes after the district's superintendent admitted to district financial troubles,...
WKRC
Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
WKRC
2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
WKRC
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
WKRC
Meals on Wheels gets help from a local organization to meet dietary needs of seniors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Meals on Wheels and the nonprofit, La Soupe are teaming up to feed seniors with special dietary needs. La Soupe takes food that would otherwise be thrown away and turns it into balanced meals. Meals on Wheels will deliver the food to seniors who have health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic conditions.
WKRC
Housing company sues city of Elsmere, cites discriminatory practices to stop development
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) – The owners of a manufactured housing complex are suing the city of Elsmere in federal court, stating the city’s actions to shut down a planned expansion discriminate against the minority residents there. The dispute centers on 18 acres in the heart of the city.
WKRC
Healthcare providers says neglected preventative care is catching up with patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lot of preventive care was missed in this pandemic time. A new study projects what it could cost in hearts and lives. There are new concerns about the aftermath of a recent study which showed many people stopped taking their medications for heart disease and blood pressure during the pandemic.
WKRC
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
WKRC
Some in Lakota community concerned ahead of superintendent search
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some parents in the Lakota Local School District are expressing concern as the board will soon start looking for a new school superintendent. "Please do not utter the word transparency for the foreseeable future until you earn that trust back, if ever, with this community," one woman said at the Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting.
WKRC
Why 2 Cincinnatians will be special guests at the State of the Union Address
CINCINNATI (WKRC) A local seventh-grade student with diabetes and a Cincinnati ironworker will attend Tuesday's State of the Union event. Isaiah Gentry has Type 1 diabetes. He and his family have been impacted by the high cost of insulin. Isaiah's mother, Tara Gentry, took a much lower-paying job so that Medicaid would cover his insulin and medical care, according to Rep. Geg Landsman. Landsman plans to introduce a bill to cap the cost of insulin for children at $35 a month.
WKRC
Bellevue becomes second NKY city to ban indoor smoking
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - Bellevue made history Wednesday night when City Council voted unanimously for an indoor smoking ban. The ban takes effect in 90 days. “I was probably going to vote no tonight,” said Councilman Steve Guidugli. But Guidugli ultimately voted “Yes” after being swayed by public health...
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
WKRC
Demolition begins for FCC entertainment district, West End business owners seeing impact
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new vision is coming to life in the West End. Demolition began Wednesday to make room for a $300 million entertainment district just steps from TQL Stadium. It is the first phase of an eight-year project that will one day include a hotel, apartments, shops, restaurants,...
WKRC
Group wants to build apartment building in Madisonville with input from residents
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - People in Madisonville have the chance to hear updated design plans for a proposed development. The Manhattan Development Group wants to build a six-story apartment building on Madison Road across from iStorage. A parking garage and one retail space would be included in the project. These...
WKRC
Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
