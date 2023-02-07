ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
23 Years Ago: The Chicks Hit No. 1 With ‘Cowboy, Take Me Away’

Twenty-three years ago today (Feb. 5, 2000), the Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) rode straight to No. 1 with their single "Cowboy, Take Me Away." The tune, from the Chicks' multi-platinum 1999 album Fly, was written by trio member Martie Maguire, along with songwriter Marcus Hummon. Although Maguire penned "Cowboy,...
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?

Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB

Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album

Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

