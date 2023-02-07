Read full article on original website
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Maren Morris Says Her Move to Nashville Came With a ‘Dose of Delusion’
Not everyone would be comfortable moving halfway across the country and into a home filled with strangers, but Maren Morris was determined to make her dreams come true when she moved to Nashville 10 years ago. A decade later, she's reminiscing on what she can now admit was, well, risky.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
23 Years Ago: The Chicks Hit No. 1 With ‘Cowboy, Take Me Away’
Twenty-three years ago today (Feb. 5, 2000), the Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) rode straight to No. 1 with their single "Cowboy, Take Me Away." The tune, from the Chicks' multi-platinum 1999 album Fly, was written by trio member Martie Maguire, along with songwriter Marcus Hummon. Although Maguire penned "Cowboy,...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB
Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
Singer-Songwriter Reid Haughton Lays It on the Line With New Single ‘Day You Don’t’
Reid Haughton grew up in a tiny town in North Alabama, playing music in his church until he left to start his life in college. Once at Auburn University, the curly-haired kid filled to the brim with talent continued playing music in the local bars until he left for Nashville.
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Carrie Underwood Has the Smallest Carbon Footprint Among Country Stars
A new report reveals that Underwood's tours leave the smallest carbon footprint in all of country music. In fact, her tiny print is among some of the best in all genres of music. Exhaust from planes and cars emit harmful greenhouse gases, which isn't good for the health of the...
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album
Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
