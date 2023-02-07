Read full article on original website
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner
Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
Microsoft Vs. Google: Analyst Says There's A Clear 'Usain Bolt Style' Leader In Week's AI Battle
The week saw a spate of news flow on artificial intelligence from both Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). An analyst from Wedbush summarized the week’s scorecard in the battle between the two big techs. Microsoft Leads Race: The AI race will be a long one, with Google as well as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and other tech stalwarts expected to spend billions over the coming year, Ives said in a note. See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now This week saw Microsoft and Google competing on the frontline, he noted. Microsoft is clearly leading...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Elon Musk's Chinese Doppelganger Is Viral On TikTok — He Hates Money But Loves Dogecoin
Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while...
Xi Jinping Rejects 'Westernization,' Says 'Chinese-Style Modernization' More Efficient Than Capitalism
Chinese President Xi Jinping rejected any need to "westernize" and told officials that China must find a way to modernize that is both more efficient than capitalism and better protects social justice. What Happened: Xi, in a speech to senior officials — including all the other members of the Standing...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report
The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report
Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
Pachter Pounds The Gavel On Activision Deal, Says Microsoft Prepared To Beat Regulators 'Into Submission'
The United Kingdom's Competitions and Markets Authority has indicated the deal between Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI and Microsoft Corp MSFT could hurt competition in the space. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter laid out why the regulatory chatter is really just noise and explained why he expects the deal to go through...
Will Xiaomi's Loss Be Apple's Gain? Analyst Predicts Chinese Smartphone Maker's Shipments To Decline About 10% In 2023
An analyst has predicted a decline in Xiaomi Corp‘s (OTC:XIACF) smartphone sales in 2023 — but Xiaomi’s loss could mean more room for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to grow. What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, shared his predictions saying Xiaomi’s smartphone shipments will decrease in 2023 by 8% to 10% YoY. See Also: iPhone 13 Might Be Most Popular Smartphone Sold In US — But Bill Gates Is Happy With This Device According to Kuo, the market expectations were 150 to 165 million units, but this number could be reduced to around 140 million. Kuo also stated that this Chinese consumer...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams
A Chinese state-owned publication warned against the hype around AI-linked stocks in a high-profile editorial. The editorial cautioned that "some market capitals are keen on false concept speculation, luring investors to chase the market, and finally end up with losing. Investors must not follow the trend," Barron's reports. Despite AI's attractive growth and genuine consumer-tech utility, a recent rally in stocks linked to the technology increasingly looks like it's overdone and could end badly. A warning from Chinese state-owned media is equivalent to a ruling from a Beijing regulator. China's sweeping regulatory crackdown since late 2020 on the country's tech sector proved costly for stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). Alibaba and Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) went aggressive on AI after the high-profile public launch of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) backed OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft leveraged the bot to beef up its Bing web search engine. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) prepared to launch a ChatGPT competitor. Price Action: BABA shares are down by 2.42% at $105.84 premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Microsoft's HoloLens, Surface, Xbox Face The Brunt Of Downsizing
On implementing the layoff of 10,000 workers announced last month, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) reportedly slashed jobs in units including Surface devices, HoloLens mixed reality hardware, and Xbox. Microsoft's downsizing of the HoloLens hardware team raised speculation about whether the company will produce a third iteration of the goggles outside of a planned version for the U.S. Army, Bloomberg reports. At the Xbox gaming unit, reductions came in marketing and the Xbox Gaming Ecosystem Group. Microsoft said it remained committed to the mixed reality space and the current HoloLens 2 version. Microsoft fired 617 workers in the Seattle area. In January, the downsizing hit the video-game studio that makes Microsoft's Halo games and other workers in the mixed reality group, including some of the team working on the version of HoloLens for the U.S. Army. The Congress' rejection of the Army's request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 combat goggles cast doubts over the prospects of the HoloLens hardware business'. Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.22% at $260.41 in the premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Amazon Eyes India's Video Streaming Provider MX Player To Expand Presence In Country
Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) engaged with Times Internet to explore the acquisition of MX Player, one of India's largest on-demand video streaming services. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, TechCrunch reports. At least two more players, including Zee and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), shared an interest in acquiring MX Player. Indian conglomerate Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for $140 million. The video app, popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliable on low-cost Android smartphones, has amassed over 300 million users globally. Amazon has deployed over $7 billion in India in the past decade. It has long been aggressively competing for a slice of the Indian video market. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube dominates the video market in India, with about half a billion monthly active users in the country, as per Sensor Tower. YouTube and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Hotstar has over 50 million subscribers and more than 150 million monthly active users in the country. MX Player claims it has over 150 million active users in India. Amazon held $59 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30. Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.60% at $97.65 in the premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
