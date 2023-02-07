ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God

OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
Benzinga

Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner

Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
Benzinga

Microsoft Vs. Google: Analyst Says There's A Clear 'Usain Bolt Style' Leader In Week's AI Battle

The week saw a spate of news flow on artificial intelligence from both Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). An analyst from Wedbush summarized the week’s scorecard in the battle between the two big techs. Microsoft Leads Race: The AI race will be a long one, with Google as well as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and other tech stalwarts expected to spend billions over the coming year, Ives said in a note. See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now This week saw Microsoft and Google competing on the frontline, he noted. Microsoft is clearly leading...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Benzinga

Will Xiaomi's Loss Be Apple's Gain? Analyst Predicts Chinese Smartphone Maker's Shipments To Decline About 10% In 2023

An analyst has predicted a decline in Xiaomi Corp‘s (OTC:XIACF) smartphone sales in 2023 — but Xiaomi’s loss could mean more room for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to grow.  What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, shared his predictions saying Xiaomi’s smartphone shipments will decrease in 2023 by 8% to 10% YoY.  See Also: iPhone 13 Might Be Most Popular Smartphone Sold In US — But Bill Gates Is Happy With This Device According to Kuo, the market expectations were 150 to 165 million units, but this number could be reduced to around 140 million.  Kuo also stated that this Chinese consumer...
Benzinga

China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams

A Chinese state-owned publication warned against the hype around AI-linked stocks in a high-profile editorial. The editorial cautioned that "some market capitals are keen on false concept speculation, luring investors to chase the market, and finally end up with losing. Investors must not follow the trend," Barron's reports. Despite AI's attractive growth and genuine consumer-tech utility, a recent rally in stocks linked to the technology increasingly looks like it's overdone and could end badly.  A warning from Chinese state-owned media is equivalent to a ruling from a Beijing regulator.  China's sweeping regulatory crackdown since late 2020 on the country's tech sector proved costly for stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).  Alibaba and Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) went aggressive on AI after the high-profile public launch of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) backed OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft leveraged the bot to beef up its Bing web search engine.  Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) prepared to launch a ChatGPT competitor.  Price Action: BABA shares are down by 2.42% at $105.84 premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Benzinga

Microsoft's HoloLens, Surface, Xbox Face The Brunt Of Downsizing

On implementing the layoff of 10,000 workers announced last month, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) reportedly slashed jobs in units including Surface devices, HoloLens mixed reality hardware, and Xbox. Microsoft's downsizing of the HoloLens hardware team raised speculation about whether the company will produce a third iteration of the goggles outside of a planned version for the U.S. Army, Bloomberg reports. At the Xbox gaming unit, reductions came in marketing and the Xbox Gaming Ecosystem Group. Microsoft said it remained committed to the mixed reality space and the current HoloLens 2 version. Microsoft fired 617 workers in the Seattle area. In January, the downsizing hit the video-game studio that makes Microsoft's Halo games and other workers in the mixed reality group, including some of the team working on the version of HoloLens for the U.S. Army. The Congress' rejection of the Army's request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 combat goggles cast doubts over the prospects of the HoloLens hardware business'. Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.22% at $260.41 in the premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga

Amazon Eyes India's Video Streaming Provider MX Player To Expand Presence In Country

Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) engaged with Times Internet to explore the acquisition of MX Player, one of India's largest on-demand video streaming services. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed, TechCrunch reports. At least two more players, including Zee and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), shared an interest in acquiring MX Player. Indian conglomerate Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for $140 million.  The video app, popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliable on low-cost Android smartphones, has amassed over 300 million users globally. Amazon has deployed over $7 billion in India in the past decade. It has long been aggressively competing for a slice of the Indian video market. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube dominates the video market in India, with about half a billion monthly active users in the country, as per Sensor Tower. YouTube and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Hotstar has over 50 million subscribers and more than 150 million monthly active users in the country. MX Player claims it has over 150 million active users in India. Amazon held $59 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30. Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.60% at $97.65 in the premarket on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy