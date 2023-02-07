Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney. As anxiety sweeps across the rank and file at...
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the company raised prices,...
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing
(Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member. The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared...
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
