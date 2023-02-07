Read full article on original website
kmvt
Oakley outlasts Raft River to claim Snake River Conference title
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley girls basketball team is going to the 1A DI state tournament. The Hornets beat Raft River Tuesday night in the Snake River Conference championship game over at CSI. (1) Oakley 31, (2) Raft River 26. The Trojans have another chance at state...
Burley, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
kmvt
Behind the Business: HAT - N - SOLE
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, now is the perfect time to pick up your favorite teams’ gear. But what if that online order is delayed by shipping? Or a long drive to Twin Falls is not in the cards... Well, Hat N Sole in Burley that is there to save the day.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Cedar Draw Cider
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2015, Emily Mason and her husband were looking for something to do with the acres of plums they had on their Buhl property - when Emily had an idea... fermentation. “At the time I was like, ‘it will be like a bubbly wine, so...
Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
Jerome Residents to Get Brand New Park Next Spring
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new green space to enjoy by next spring when a new park will be completed. The City of Jerome announced construction on a new roughly 17 acre park on the south side of the city will start this spring and take roughly a year to finish.
kmvt
Logan Penner preliminary hearing canceled on Monday, no date has been set
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Danial Penner, who is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a two-month-old baby, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Monday in front of Judge Calvin Campbell. That hearing was canceled, and...
kmvt
City of Twin Falls is still looking to fill open positions
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is still dealing with some staffing shortages, but things are improving. The City of Twin Falls has roughly seven open positions. The majority of them are in the police department, according to city spokesman Joshua Palmer. He said one...
kmvt
T.F. County Sheriff’s Office struggling with low staffing and high overtime concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter is facing serious concerns with overtime due to a shortage of employees. Sheriff Carter says, he’s having to pay out extra money for overtime because of the staff shortage. Despite the fact he’s paying his employees $23.50...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
kmvt
Jerome City and County continues to grow, adding new businesses and developments
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city and county of Jerome continues to grow, and several new projects are on the horizon. Over the past several years, Jerome County has become a new hotspot for local businesses, True West Beef being one of the biggest. “We have been working with...
Police: Recently released jail inmate arrested after breaking into house, falling asleep on bed, spitting in cop's face
TWIN FALLS — A recently released jail inmate broke into a man’s house Wednesday and fell asleep on a bed in the basement, police say. Then things got really ugly when police say he spat into a law enforcement officer’s face. James Michael Kerr, 39, appeared to be highly intoxicated when officers responded to the scene at 12:23 a.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street North in Twin Falls,...
kmvt
Crosspointe Family Services to host public forum to address mental health concerns in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the Magic Valley, many organizations are working to encourage discussion around the struggles associated with mental health. And one group is hosting public forums to further the conversation. Crosspointe Family Services in Twin Falls has two forums scheduled in the coming weeks to...
