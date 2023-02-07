Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry has received a major raise in his contract, per reports Thursday. Terry, who took over as acting head coach following the suspension of the now-fired Chris Beard on Dec. 12, will now be making $1.2 million per year, more than doubling his original salary of $500,000 per year. Beard was fired on Jan. 5, officially making Terry the interim head coach.
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self did not wait until practice Sunday to let his players know their performance in Saturday’s 68-53 blowout loss at Iowa State was unacceptable heading into Monday night’s game against Texas. “Coach had a meeting with them, which we don’t usually do...
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
