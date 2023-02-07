ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Receives Big-Time Raise

Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry has received a major raise in his contract, per reports Thursday. Terry, who took over as acting head coach following the suspension of the now-fired Chris Beard on Dec. 12, will now be making $1.2 million per year, more than doubling his original salary of $500,000 per year. Beard was fired on Jan. 5, officially making Terry the interim head coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy