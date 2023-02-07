Read full article on original website
Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another country: book
During his tenure in the White House, former President Trump floated the idea of striking North Korea with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to the new afterword of a book from New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt. Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly concerned by…
Kim Jong Un showed off his rarely-seen daughter — a possible sign he's grooming her to be North Korea's next dictator
The North Korean dictator's middle school-aged daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is increasingly prominent in propaganda pictures from the regime.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Kim Jong-un warns West faces ‘all-out nuke-for-nuke confrontation’ as US war drills push tensions to ‘EXTREME red line’
NORTH Korea warned of "nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation" today in a chilling escalation of tensions with the West. Kim Jong-un's regime said war games by the US and South Korea pushed it to an "extreme red line" and threatened to retaliate with "overwhelming nuclear force". Fears are already high...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
Chinese Vessel in Distress Attracts Help - And Suspicion
The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued the crew of a Chinese vessel off the coast of Samar, an island on the eastern side of the archipelago. The vessel was taken in tow and brought to Tacloban, but its mission and the identity of its crewmembers are unclear, according to the PCG.
Russia says it 'cannot accept' claims that Putin likely approved weapons for Malaysia Airlines shoot-down
The Kremlin is pushing back against an investigation that found Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely the person who signed off on weaponry used to shoot down MH17.
President of NATO member state says Crimea will 'never again' be part of Ukraine, argues against sending more weapons
The president of EU and NATO country Croatia has taken a wildly different stance to its allies regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says
Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
