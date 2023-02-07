Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
marketscreener.com
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
marketscreener.com
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
Iveco sees profit boost from strong order backlog
MILAN (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Friday pointed to a progressive normalisation of supply-chain issues and forecast higher operating profits this year on the back of a strong order backlog after reporting a big jump in fourth-quarter results. Its shares rose as much as 15.4%, topping...
marketscreener.com
Exclusive: Indian regulator probes Adani's links to investors as Modi's office is briefed
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's market regulator is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted $2.5 billion share sale, two sources said, amid growing concern in New Delhi about a U.S. short-seller's allegations against one of the country's top industrial groups. The Securities and...
marketscreener.com
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
(Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the...
marketscreener.com
Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates. Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a...
marketscreener.com
Falling online prices point to U.S. goods deflation continuing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell 1% in January compared to the year before, the fifth consecutive monthly drop, according to new data that offered evidence of the momentum Federal Reserve officials see lowering overall inflation. Adobe's Digital Price Index (DPI), structured around the...
marketscreener.com
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
marketscreener.com
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
marketscreener.com
Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney. As anxiety sweeps across the rank and file at...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
Comments / 0