Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin waved a sarcastic farewell on Thursday to foreign businesses which have left Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, saying their departure would benefit Russian companies. Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as...
marketscreener.com
Pakistan Finance Minister says expect IMF matters to be settled today - Dawn news
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today. "It is expected matters will be settled today," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying. "We will give you the news very soon."
marketscreener.com
Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout
KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat. "Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in...
marketscreener.com
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
marketscreener.com
Pakistan's bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan's government bonds slumped on Friday after the country's bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund ended without an agreement. The country's bond due for repayment the soonest, in April 2024, tumbled 4.6 cents on the dollar or roughly 9%. Other bonds with longer repayment dates fell between 2 and 3 cents to leave them at less than half their face value.
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
marketscreener.com
Belarus says Poland closing border crossing point is 'catastrophic' decision
(Reuters) - Belarus on Friday slammed a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries as "catastrophic", saying it could lead to a "collapse" on both sides of the border. Poland said on Thursday, citing security concerns, it would close a key border crossing into Belarus...
marketscreener.com
Russia likely lost dozens of tanks in failed attack on Vuhledar: UK
(Reuters) - Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles during a failed attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the war as Russia continues a relentless assault on the eastern front.
marketscreener.com
India's Modi lashes opposition as Adani allegations persist
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Indians will not swallow "lies and abuse" against him, as opposition critics accuse his government of giving undue favours to a business group led by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani. Modi spent a nearly 90-minute speech to...
marketscreener.com
Fuel and cash shortages rile Nigerian voters heading into election
LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - At a fuel station in Nigeria's commercial capital, tempers flare and harsh words are exchanged as motorists wait in line for hours to fill up their tanks at one of the few outlets with petrol left in the vicinity. Across the road, young men drenched in...
marketscreener.com
IMF says Nigeria should consider extending banknote swap deadline
ABUJA (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Nigeria should consider extending a deadline to swap old banknotes because of the disruption to trade and payments being caused by a shortage of new notes. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes by Friday, when...
marketscreener.com
TotalEnergies CEO: it's getting harder to get dividends from Russia's Yamal project
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies received some dividends for its stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project in 2022 but it is becoming more complex to receive such payouts because of Western sanctions against Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday. Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was only booking cashflow from...
marketscreener.com
Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali juntas plan three-way partnership
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, all ruled by military juntas, have proposed a regional partnership to facilitate trade and tackle insecurity in the region, they said in a joint statement late on Thursday. The ministers met in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou this week...
marketscreener.com
Blinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world. Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank governor speaks after holding interest rates
(Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and her deputy Alexei Zabotkin gave a news conference on Friday after the regulator held its key interest rate at 7.5%. The quotes below were translated from Russian by Reuters. NABIULLINA ON INFLATION:. "We don't have full data about inflation for January,...
Comments / 0