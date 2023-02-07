Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
New Mexico scientists find ancient giant sea scorpion
The fossil of a giant sea scorpion that lived millions of years ago has been found in New Mexico in the US. The ancient species was over one metre long and fed on crustaceans such as small crabs. According to researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History this...
Phys.org
First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest
Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach
Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Teichmann Photography (@elketeichmannphoto) Read it at SFGate
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Tri-City Herald
Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says
The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
Rare Egg Fossil Discovery Sheds Light on Dinosaurs’ Questionable Parenting Skills
Humans are far from the only species to dote on their offspring. It can’t be denied, however, that the wilds of Earth are neither kind nor forgiving. And in the time of dinosaurs, the animal kingdom was perhaps even more savage. In a recent PLOS study of dinosaur egg fossils, researchers revealed just how callous dino parents could be.
Volcanic Lightning Captured in Incredibly Rare Footage
Guatemala's Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in the region and has been erupting frequently since January 2002.
Science Focus
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
scitechdaily.com
“Never Seen Before” – Scientists Discover an Extraordinary New Species of Pterosaur With Over 400 Teeth
Paleontologists from England, Germany, and Mexico have uncovered an extraordinary new species of pterosaur, characterized by an astonishing 400 teeth that resemble the prongs of a nit comb. The remarkable fossil was discovered in a German quarry. Professor David Martill, lead author of the research, from the University of Portsmouth’s...
New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week
Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
American scientists launch bid to de-extinct the dodo
Scientists have launched a project to “de-extinct” the famously dead dodo after 361 years and reintroduce the species back to the wild.Colossal Biosciences, the company which also wants to revive the woolly mammoth, says it will attempt to bring the extinct bird back to life after raising $150m in funds.The company, which was founded in 2021 by Harvard geneticist Goerge Church and entrepreneur Ben Lamm, announced its plans for the flightless bird on Tuesday.“The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we—people—made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat,” said Beth Shapiro,...
msn.com
Gang of Killer Whales Attacks Blue Whale, The Largest Animal on the Earth. “The Biggest Predation Event on the Planet.”
Slide 1 of 6: Nature's gonna nature. But that doesn't mean scientists aren't going to be surprised. For them, observing which animals survive the competition of the fittest and which don't is part of the job. But ecologists were shocked when they recently observed a group of killer whales (also known as orcas) attacking and subduing the largest animal on the planet: the blue whale. "This is the biggest predation event on the planet," said Robert Pitman, a cetacean ecologist at Oregon State University, told Science News. "We haven't seen things like this since dinosaurs were here, and probably not even then." Read on to find out more about the scientists' discovery and another recent finding that indicates their days may be numbered—meaning humans should be worried too.
Researchers dig out clues in ancient human faeces that link to the collapse of Central American Mayans
In a recent study published in the ‘Quaternary Science Reviews’, researchers have uncovered a lot about the fallen Mayan civilisation by studying the remains of ancient human poop. The study observed that there were periods in history referred to as the dry or the wet periods when there was a shift in the population size observed. The researchers also found that an ancient city, the Itzan (present-day Guatemala), actually existed over 650 years earlier than as previously predicted by the scientists.
Comments / 0