Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

10 Worst Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History

The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in NFL football. Given the bright lights, it’s the perfect opportunity for various NFL players to cement their legacies or to make their rise to stardom. Given that the play of the Super Bowl quarterback is crucial to leading teams to a title, there’s no question the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks face a unique form of pain and regret if they fail to perform at their best. No one wants to be part of a “worst quarterbacks NFL Super Bowl” blunder reel. Yet, a few unlucky souls will always be mentioned in this category on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history.
MINNESOTA STATE
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know about Super Bowl 57 as Jalen Hurts' Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII will kick off in a matter of days, and the NFL's biggest stage is set. This year's Super Bowl will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Phil Simms, Dan Orlovsky, and Deebo Samuel: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Wednesday

Kevin is joined by: CBS’s Phil Simms to talk Patrick Mahomes’s influence on future generations of quarterbacks and what he thinks TV analysts need to do a better job at (0:34), ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky to discuss a possible Aaron Rodgers move to the Jets and his advice for journalists (23:44), and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to explain what makes his head coach Kyle Shanahan great and how excited he is to see Eagles receiver AJ Brown in the Super Bowl (40:51).
CBS Sports

Chiefs Super Bowl history: A look back as Kansas City looks to win franchise's third Vince Lombardi Trophy

On Feb. 20, 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs joined the list of NFL franchises who have won multiple Super Bowl titles. By virtue of their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs became the 13th franchise with multiple Vince Lombardi Trophies. Kansas City's second title came exactly 50 years after its first, as the franchise's loyal fanbase was finally rewarded for its patience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

