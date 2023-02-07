ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction

Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl

Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement

Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work.  It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement.  Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...
FOX Sports

With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem

There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
ALABAMA STATE

