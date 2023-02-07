ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

5 derailed train cars carrying hazardous material at risk of exploding are no longer burning, official says

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Plume of Toxic Gas Envelops Ohio Town as Derailed Train Explodes

Officials detonated several train cars filled with toxic gas Monday after a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, causing an explosion that reached several hundred feet into the air and sent a plume of black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at least five of the cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancerous substance used in plastic production that, if inhaled, could cause internal burns to a person’s airway and lungs. Because of the risk that the gas was already leaking, Norfolk Southern Railroad made the decision to instigate a “controlled release”...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Q 105.7

Local Crews Fight Fire at Construction Building, Now a Total Loss

Right before the weekend, a fire broke out at BBL Construction Services right here on Kings Rd. For those of you who have come to pick up prizes at our station, you know that's the street our studio is on. I was at work Friday and sometime between 1pm and 2pm my coworkers and I started to notice black flames in the air, coming from a building nearby, not to mention the dozens of fire and police vehicles coming to the rescue. So what happened? Here's what we know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy