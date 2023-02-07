BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO