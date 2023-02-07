Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
SF DA plans to dismiss prosecution of police officer saying charges were politically motivated
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to dismiss charges against a police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man five years ago – because she said the charges against him were politically motivated. In a letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Jenkins...
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused SF synagogue shooter denied bail
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday. Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.
KTVU FOX 2
Dealer of fentanyl-laced pills gets 8-years in death of 14-year-old Concord girl
CONCORD, Calif. - A drug dealer convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the death of a Concord teen was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday. Authorities said Alejandro Urias was responsible for the death of 14-year-old Valentina Langhammer, who was a freshman at Concord High School.
KRON4 News
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
KRON4 News
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
KRON4 News
San Mateo Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous social media challenge
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release Monday warning residents of what it called a “dangerous social media challenge.” SMCSO said several San Carlos residents have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun. “A toy gun stops being a toy when it […]
KTVU FOX 2
$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
KRON4 News
Man convicted of seven felonies in connection with teenager who overdosed in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been convicted of seven felonies in connection with sexually preying on a 16-year-old girl who later overdosed in his home, according to the Office of the District Attorney for the County of Santa Cruz. Michael James Russell, 23, was convicted of engaging in a pattern of giving […]
KRON4 News
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Shooting San Jose Officer Charged With Trying to Kill 4 Cops
A man accused of stalking and shooting a San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with trying to kill four cops. Police say 37-year-old Luis Alberto Cantu first shot at officers around 10:30 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop in which officers returned fire. No one was hit, and Cantu fled.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
climaterwc.com
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
KRON4 News
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint
BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
KRON4 News
New details released in case of accused San Jose cop stalker
Court documents filed Wednesday revealed new details about a man charged with attempting to murder four San Jose police officers.
Police Chief: San Jose man went on chilling ‘quest to kill' officers
A felon with a rap sheet went on a chilling "quest to kill" San Jose Police Department officers, the police chief told reporters
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
