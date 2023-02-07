ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Accused SF synagogue shooter denied bail

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday. Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous social media challenge

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release Monday warning residents of what it called a “dangerous social media challenge.” SMCSO said several San Carlos residents have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun. “A toy gun stops being a toy when it […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos

In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint

BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
GILROY, CA

