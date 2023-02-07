Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Stocks Drop and Treasury Yields Widen Their Inversion as the Economy Gives Conflicting Signals
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. The January rally in U.S. stocks fizzled as Treasury yields...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Await Economic Data, Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. At 7:08 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.702% after rising by 1 basis point. The yield on...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
NBC San Diego
American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting
Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Higher as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 1.8%, while travel and leisure led losses, down 0.4%.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
NBC San Diego
Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally
On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
NBC San Diego
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss, CEO Describes Results as ‘Completely Unacceptable'
The Credit Suisse quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business in an...
NBC San Diego
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Price Stability Is Right Around the Corner
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. He explained that there’s confusion about whether the Fed has tamped down inflation enough due to a bifurcation in the economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged about 16.5% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
NBC San Diego
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC San Diego
Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
NBC San Diego
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...
NBC San Diego
SEC Weighs Making ‘Adjustments' to Controversial Climate Risk Disclosure Rule, Chairman Gensler Says
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended changes to a proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose how their operations affect climate change. Gensler said the "adjustments" were based on public feedback, not pushback from politicians or investors. The SEC is taking into account feedback from nearly 15,000 public...
Comments / 0