Washington State

NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
NBC San Diego

American Small Business Pessimism on Recession, Inflation, Isn't Relenting

Stocks boomed to start the year and Wall Street banks lowered recession odds on bets that the Fed will pause, and possibly even cut rates, in an increasingly likely soft landing scenario for the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "disinflation has begun" but gave no clear indication...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Higher as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 1.8%, while travel and leisure led losses, down 0.4%.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
NBC San Diego

Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally

On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
NBC San Diego

Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Price Stability Is Right Around the Corner

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. He explained that there’s confusion about whether the Fed has tamped down inflation enough due to a bifurcation in the economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged about 16.5% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
NBC San Diego

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC San Diego

Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
NBC San Diego

Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance

Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...

