City of Orange, Lamar State College Orange seeing impacts of Chevron Phillips expansion project
ORANGE, Texas — The announcement of the Chevron Phillips expansion project in Orange is impacting various different areas of the city. Lamar State College Orange has seen an increase in students enrolling in the industrial technology program, meanwhile new jobs have been added to the City of Orange's website.
Jasper County resident undergoing treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning
The East End Fire Department says a Jasper County resident is undergoing hospital treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning following a Tuesday morning incident. According to information released by the department, it began when Eric Montes of McAdams Propane went to the house on County Road 279 to check on a space heater, and he called 911 when he realized that the homeowner was disoriented and showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper
If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
Uninsured home in Newton County destroyed by fire
A home in Newton County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. Captain Melanie Smith of the Newton Fire Department says it happened at about 11:00 on County Road 2001 in the Bon Wier Community. Smith says firefighters from Bon Wier, Newton, and Trout Creek responded and worked together to...
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies after exchange of gunfire with deputies on Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A motorcyclist has died after exchanging gunfire with Jefferson County deputies who pulled him over for traveling the wrong way on Highway 90 in China, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was patrolling eastbound on Highway 90 shortly after...
Addie Cuttrell Wallace
Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Sabine Place in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Sharp, of Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass through Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some Entergy customers in Jefferson and Orange counties lost power Wednesday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms passed through the area. Locally, heavy amounts up to about an inch are forecast. As of 6:45 p.m., 400 Entergy customers in Jefferson County and 158 Entergy customers in...
DeBourgeois case issued continuance, instead DA taking Ernst to trial
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said Thursday that a continuance has been granted in a case against Justin DeBourgeois, so instead she and her staff will go to trial with Jake Allen Ernst with jury selection slated to begin on the morning of Monday, February 27th. Ernst, 47, of...
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
All lanes of IH10 reopen after jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down highway for nearly 6 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 10 have re-opened after a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down the highway at Magnolia Street nearly six hours. As of 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes have re-opened. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, tow vehicles are removing the 18-wheeler and the...
Kenneth Ray Ballard
Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
Texas' 9th District Court of Appeals upholds 52-year sentence in 2015 Hardin County murder case
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas appeals court has upheld the sentence for a Silsbee man convicted of killing a Lumberton man in 2015. Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont has upheld Terrance Tyveone Williams' 52-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of James Steven Clem, 27, of Lumberton. The courts opinion was delivered on Wednesday.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
