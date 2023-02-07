ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kjas.com

Jasper County resident undergoing treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning

The East End Fire Department says a Jasper County resident is undergoing hospital treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning following a Tuesday morning incident. According to information released by the department, it began when Eric Montes of McAdams Propane went to the house on County Road 279 to check on a space heater, and he called 911 when he realized that the homeowner was disoriented and showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper

If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
JASPER, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
kjas.com

Uninsured home in Newton County destroyed by fire

A home in Newton County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. Captain Melanie Smith of the Newton Fire Department says it happened at about 11:00 on County Road 2001 in the Bon Wier Community. Smith says firefighters from Bon Wier, Newton, and Trout Creek responded and worked together to...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Addie Cuttrell Wallace

Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Sabine Place in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Sharp, of Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.
ORANGE, TX
tourcounsel.com

Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Kenneth Ray Ballard

Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him.
ORANGE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

