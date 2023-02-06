Read full article on original website
Related
tapinto.net
Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship applications due March 1
Applications for the Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are available to students at Allegany-Limestone Central School students in grades 7-10, with a due date of March 1. The scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students pursuing education enrichment programs outside of the normal school...
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Tonawanda man says insurance company owes him more than $5,000
A Tonawanda man says a company he thought was providing him with medical coverage owes him more than $5,000.
totallybuffalo.com
Community Rallies Around Officer Troy Blackchief by Donating $17 for 17 Years of Service in Memory of Daughter he Lost
Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief was seriously injured when he was hit by car during a chase. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the force, serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. He is 45-years-old. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said Blackchief remains in critical but...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
chautauquatoday.com
Quattrone has reaction to Hochul's call for changes in Bail Reform Law
Chautauqua County's top elected law enforcement official says he's encouraged by Governor Kathy Hochul's renewed call for changes to the Bail Reform Law. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday, told us the proposed changes would give local judges more discretion. He added that it's been the focus of discussions within the New York State Sheriffs' Association...
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
tourcounsel.com
Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York
Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The fight for and against New York state's Medical Aid in Dying Act
Different illnesses, outcomes, and, in many cases, end of life, is a driving force for Melissa Milch and her fight to get the Medical Aid in Dying Act in New York state passed. "I grew up in a household where my dad would come home from work every night and...
Emergency Water Main Repair Will Cause Road Closure in Olean
OLEAN, NY — A portion of Front Street will be closed to traffic Friday while an emergency repair of a water main is underway. The city’s Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division is expected to begin work at 10 a.m., and the repair could take most of the day, according to a press release from the department. The repair of the water main, which is on the 300 block of Front Street, will require the closure of Front Street from Seneca Avenue to Spring Street. No disruption of water service to is expected. The Olean Area Transit System City Loop and Olean-Salamanca-Olean services will be rerouted Friday because of the emergency repair. Front Street between Seneca Avenue and Spring Street will not be serviced. Individuals with questions about the repair work should contact the city water office at 716-376-5657.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Comments / 0