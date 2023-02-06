ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

tapinto.net

Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship applications due March 1

Applications for the Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are available to students at Allegany-Limestone Central School students in grades 7-10, with a due date of March 1. The scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students pursuing education enrichment programs outside of the normal school...
OLEAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
HORNELL, NY
CNY News

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
LILY DALE, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone has reaction to Hochul's call for changes in Bail Reform Law

Chautauqua County's top elected law enforcement official says he's encouraged by Governor Kathy Hochul's renewed call for changes to the Bail Reform Law. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday, told us the proposed changes would give local judges more discretion. He added that it's been the focus of discussions within the New York State Sheriffs' Association...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York

Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
LAKEWOOD, NY
TAPinto.net

Emergency Water Main Repair Will Cause Road Closure in Olean

OLEAN, NY — A portion of Front Street will be closed to traffic Friday while an emergency repair of a water main is underway. The city’s Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division is expected to begin work at 10 a.m., and the repair could take most of the day, according to a press release from the department. The repair of the water main, which is on the 300 block of Front Street, will require the closure of Front Street from Seneca Avenue to Spring Street. No disruption of water service to is expected. The Olean Area Transit System City Loop and Olean-Salamanca-Olean services will be rerouted Friday because of the  emergency repair. Front Street between Seneca Avenue and Spring Street will not be serviced. Individuals with questions about the repair work should contact the city water office at 716-376-5657.  
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY

