SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
Half Of All Bitcoin Unmoved In 2 Years: What Does This Mean For The BTC Price?
A popular crypto analyst called “Documenting Bitcoin” released fresh data on Tuesday showing that half of all Bitcoin (meaning 9.64 million BTC worth $86.4 billion) have not been moved for the last two years. At the time of writing, there is 19.28 million BTC in circulation, and the...
Bearish Signal? DCG Starts Selling Grayscale Crypto Shares At Almost 50% Discount
The issues at Digital Currency Group (DCG) seem to be coming to a head as the company has now begun offloading its Grayscale crypto shares. This move is one that was under speculation for a long time in the crypto community, as well as what kind of impact such a move could have on the market.
Another Bitcoin Metric Turns Bullish With Price At $23,000 And Forecasts More Profits
Bitcoin has been moving sideways during this week as bullish momentum fades under the pressure of macroeconomic uncertainty. The cryptocurrency has been recording significant profits since the beginning of 2023, flipping market sentiment from fear to optimism as it reconquers previously lost ground. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Small Cap Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin As GRT Registers 117% Gains
Data shows the small cap altcoins have continued to outperform Bitcoin and the rest of the market recently as GRT has managed 117% gains in the past week. Small Cap Altcoins Index Is Sitting At 48% Profits For The Past Month. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research,...
XRP Price Prediction: Risk of Bearish Break Below $0.38
Ripple is struggling to stay above the $0.42 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could decline heavily if there is a close below $0.38. Ripple is currently moving lower from the $0.42 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.40 and the 100...
Here’s What Could Stop The Altcoin Bull Rally Dead In Its Tracks
The majority of altcoins in the crypto space have been rallying independently of the largest cryptocurrencies in the space. However, while this has been good so far, it could also present a possible roadblock for the altcoin bull rally. Bitcoin And Ethereum Could Cause A Problem. Over the last week,...
Why Ethereum Could Present Unique Opportunity For Investors If It Drops Below $1,600
Ethereum has been retracing on its previous weeks’ profits and seems ready to re-test support levels below its current price. The crypto market has seen significant gains as the macroeconomic landscape shows signs of improvement, but the crypto winter is not in the review mirror yet. As of this...
Crypto Market Tides Forecast Profits, Report Shows
After the unreeled crypto winter, the market continues to show signs of revival after the debacle of institutions and exchanges filing for bankruptcy in late 2022. Following a month of upward price action fueled by investors betting on crypto in January, the market sentiment may turn its tide and move into the green land.
KuCoin Stakes 47.9 Billion LUNC Tokens, Good News For Holders?
Terra Classic (LUNC) has had a rough go of it since the TerraUSD (UST) crash back in May 2022. Since then, the digital asset has been trading at over 99% less than its value had been but despite this, the cryptocurrency continues to enjoy the support of both small and large investors alike.
Bitcoin Bear Market Back Or Slight Correction? Here’s What’s Going On
Yesterday’s news that one of the largest US exchanges Kraken will have to pay a $30 million fine to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and shut down its crypto-staking product for US customers has caused a lot of uncertainty, including in the Bitcoin market. In recent days, it...
Ethereum Staking Provider Lido Finance (LDO) Climbs 10%, Is It Too Late To Get In?
The token of the largest Ethereum liquid staking provider Lido Finance, LDO, has seen a strong rally in the past few hours. After Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared the rumor that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to ban retail crypto-staking in the U.S., the LDO price ballooned by more than 22%.
Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Upsides Attractive To Bears
Bitcoin price declined over 5% and traded below $22,000. BTC is trading below $22,000 and remains at a risk of more losses towards the $21,200 support. Bitcoin is moving lower and trading below $22,200. The price is trading below $22,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Luna Classic Faces Strong Resistance At This Level – Can Bulls Barrel Through?
Altcoins in the crypto space have been seeing a lot of volatility lately as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum face resistances which hindered their growth. Luna Classic, the revival attempt of the Terra Luna ecosystem, is one of those tokens that is facing losses in the short term. According to...
Bitcoin Price Takes Hit as Indicators Signal Fresh Bearish Wave
Bitcoin price failed again and declined below $23,000. BTC is moving lower and might decline further below the $22,500 support. Bitcoin is moving lower from the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bearish trend line forming...
Baby Doge Coin Grows 124% In Last 7 Days – Is This The Next Big Thing In Crypto?
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has been maintaining a steady and strong price action in the last few weeks. For instance, in the last seven days alone, the fast-rising meme coin has tallied an impressive 124% increase – a feat not all of its rivals can match in any given period.
MATIC Spikes As Ethereum Whales Show Interest, Buying Over 2 Million Tokens
While Ethereum has been an attractive asset to whales given its potential, altcoins such as Polygon (MATIC) have joined in on the whales’ favorite tokens list. Earlier today, Whalestats, an account that monitors whales’ transactions and discloses them, revealed that two blue whales were seen purchasing a massive amount of MATIC.
Binance Upgrades Proof Of Reserves Verification For Better User Privacy
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by user count and trading volumes, has upgraded its proof-of-reserve (PoR) verification system, per an update on February 10. Binance Integrates ZK-SNARK In Their PoR Verification System. The exchange has now integrated “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” or ZK-SNARK. By using this architecture...
Is Money Beginning To Flow Back Into DeFi?
Ultrasound Money data reveals that there has been a surge in activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with Uniswap leading the line. In the past week, Uniswap-related activities led the ETH “burn” leaderboard on Ultrasound Money, flipping OpenSea, the world’s leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. This development is despite OpenSea coming on top of Uniswap last month.
Cardano Whales Record Most Active Week In 9 Months, Bullish?
On-chain data shows the Cardano whales have just had their most active week in nine months. Here’s what it may mean for the asset’s price. Cardano Whale Transaction Count Has Been Elevated Recently. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last time similar whale activity...
