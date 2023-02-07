ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Who is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl? Plus, the Black National Anthem singer and other pregame performers

This Sunday, people around the world will tune in to watch the Super Bowl for different reasons. For some, it is a chance to see the game they love played by talented people, for others with open or secret desires, it is the chance to see men in tight outfits fall all over each other and many only care about the commercials and who will be singing before the big American competition.
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything wrong with the Billboard/Vibe ‘Greatest Rappers’ list

In honor of hip hop celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year, Billboard and Vibe magazine jointly came up with a greatest rappers of all-time list but, as such lists do, it’s attracted quite the pushback. Who ranks where will always be debated, considering that music is extremely subjective,...

