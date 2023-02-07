Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope
WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
KING-5
Holding out hope: Washington man still missing after crabbing boat sinks
BAY CENTER, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its 15-hour search Monday night for Bryson Fitch, a western Washington man and father of three. Fitch went missing out at sea near Willipa Bay on Sunday night when the crabbing boat he was working on began to sink. Now...
nationalfisherman.com
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington
Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
FOX 28 Spokane
Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
PLANetizen
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings
A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 6.5-Mile Trail In Washington Leads Adventurers To A Spectacular Overlook
Washingtonians are known for their love of the great outdoors, and Washington state offers plenty of opportunities for scenic outdoor adventures. Sandy beaches, lakeside walking paths, educational nature trails, and forested hiking routes are just waiting to be explored. We’re fortunate to have a lot of choices for adventurers of all abilities. If you’re looking for a moderately challenging hike, head to the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area for an adventure that will challenge your endurance and pay off in spectacular views.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Washington That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Evergreen State is rich in unique history, and you’ll never run out of exciting things to do and see, but have you ever taken a look at Washington’s quirkier side? There are so many interesting and little-known facts about our beautiful state. For example, did you know there is an underground city in Port Angeles or that the Slinky Dog toy was invented by a woman in Washington? Read on to see our list of fun and somewhat quirky facts about Washington State that sound made up, but are 100% accurate.
Study shows thousands of students unaccounted for in Washington public schools
Researchers found that Washington has the sixth highest number of “missing” students in the nation.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
Comments / 0