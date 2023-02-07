ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston University

Rising Stars: 6 Black Musicians You Need to Know

Highlighting up-and-coming Black artists at BU, in Boston, and beyond. In honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting up-and-coming black artists to keep your eye on at BU, in Boston, and beyond. These musicians are rising stars, from performing at the Boston Calling Music Festival to topping the Spotify charts. We’ve included their Spotify, YouTube, or social media channels so you can quickly familiarize yourself with their sounds. Enjoy.
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

Rescuing Lost Stories

COM journalism students learn to comb local archives to create nonfiction narratives of real-life subjects. For Sahika Aydinol’s final project in last semester’s Rescuing Lost Stories: Writing Nonfiction Narratives from the Archives, she decided to profile Malcolm Boyd, an Episcopal priest and author who confronted racism, war, and religious complacency in the 1960s and ’70s. Although Boyd died in 2015, Aydinol was able to interject his voice in her piece for the College of Communication course thanks to the papers he left behind.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy