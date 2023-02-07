COM journalism students learn to comb local archives to create nonfiction narratives of real-life subjects. For Sahika Aydinol’s final project in last semester’s Rescuing Lost Stories: Writing Nonfiction Narratives from the Archives, she decided to profile Malcolm Boyd, an Episcopal priest and author who confronted racism, war, and religious complacency in the 1960s and ’70s. Although Boyd died in 2015, Aydinol was able to interject his voice in her piece for the College of Communication course thanks to the papers he left behind.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO