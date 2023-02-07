Read full article on original website
According to recently revealed court documents, when investigators investigated the Washington state apartment of a doctoral student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, they found discolored sheets, hair-looking strands, and one glove but no weapon.
In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.
CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe gives his insight on the Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger and the evidence that could be essential to the case.
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Idaho. His mother was also injured in the attack, according to officials.On 21 January, four dogs attacked a young boy living on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.Fort Hall police officers were called out to a home after they received a report that a boy had been attacked by multiple dogs.The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. The child’s mother was also severely injured, having sustained numerous wounds trying to pull the dogs off of her child.The dogs included...
Bryan Kohberger made it to his routine medical appointment on November 17 when others canceled their appointments amid fear of a killer on the loose.
CNN's Veronica Miracle reports on what investigators found in Brian Kohberger's home. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “20/20” debuted special episodes on Friday evening investigating the quadruple homicide in Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home on King Road. The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of...
There has been a lot of talk in the news lately regarding the shooting down of an alleged "spy balloon" from the Chinese government. Everyone is on high alert amidst the attention that this spy balloon received and that could be why most of us overlooked an incident right next door.
( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
Police were dispatched to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, where a 7-year-old boy was attacked by multiple dogs.
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
