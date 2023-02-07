ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Idaho boy, 7, is mauled to death by pack of dogs while playing outside his home

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Idaho. His mother was also injured in the attack, according to officials.On 21 January, four dogs attacked a young boy living on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.Fort Hall police officers were called out to a home after they received a report that a boy had been attacked by multiple dogs.The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. The child’s mother was also severely injured, having sustained numerous wounds trying to pull the dogs off of her child.The dogs included...
FORT HALL, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source

"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California

Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
IDAHO STATE

