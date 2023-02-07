ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gering, NE

Three Scottsbluff football players taking talents to college level

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff football team advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in Class B this past season. Wednesday (February 8) three of those players taking their talents to the college level. Kyan Allen, Tyson Klein, and Korbin Gribble have decided their future college stops. Allen...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Scottsbluff girls and boys go to the wire with Class A foes North Platte

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams go to the wire against Class A foes North Platte on Thursday night. Scottsbluff girls earning a 60-52 win over North Platte. Lady Cats improve to 17-5 on the season and will wrap up the regular season Friday against McCook.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Gering boys and girls pick up wins over McCook

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering boys and girls basketball teams pick up key Class B wins over McCook on Thursday night. Gering boys moving to 11-9 on the season thanks to their 63-46 win over the Bison. Both Max Greeley and Uriah Ybarra finishing in double digit points. Gering boys return to action Friday to take on Leyton.
GERING, NE
Panhandle wakes up to early-morning snow

CHADRON, Neb. -- Nebraska might not be getting hit with the blizzard conditions it's seeing at certain points this winter, but the Panhandle is under a blanket of snow again Thursday morning. Chadron was among the western Nebraska communities to receive the white stuff overnight. The weather is worse just...
CHADRON, NE
Legacy of the Plains set to host Puzzles of the Past program

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Legacy of the Plains monthly Puzzles of the Past program returns Friday, February 10th at 9:00am. Visitors will hear stories of the town of Mitchell along the West side of Center Street. This free event will allow visitors to have the opportunity to learn more about...
MITCHELL, NE
Gering Public Schools expanding Early Childhood programs

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Beginning next school year (2023-24) Gering Public Schools is expanding access to Early Childhood education with a new full-day preschool classroom at Geil elementary. Gering Preschool is currently accepting application to apply please click the link: www.geringschools.net. With the addition of the new classroom, they will...
GERING, NE
‘Superbowl Chili Cook-off’ set to take place at Redz Grill

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - This Sunday, February 12th Redz Grill in Mitchell is hosting its annual Superbowl Chili Cook-off beginning at 11:00am. You must contact them in order to reserve your spot and it is free to enter. There will be a three-judge panel, and payouts for the top three Chili’s as well as a bonus prize for “people’s choice.”
MITCHELL, NE
New coffee shop in Mitchell gives back to missionary trips in other countries

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Looking for a different coffee experience? Look no further than the one and only current coffee shop in Mitchell Nebraska named Tin Cup. Located at 1456 Center Avenue, Mitchell; Tin Cup offers not only traditional coffee but wild game meats and soups!. This brand new coffee...
MITCHELL, NE
Mobile food drive hosted by Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KNEP) - The Retired Senior Volunteer Program hosted a mobile food drive to help families in need in Alliance and Box Butte County. On Wednesday, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Alliance helped distribute food to families across Alliance and Box Butte County. RSVP partnered with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland to make this event possible.
ALLIANCE, NE
Valentine’s event set to take place at Uptown Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - This weekend a free Valentines Day event takes place at Uptown Scottsbluff. The event will take place from 10:00am-3:00pm for all to enjoy. “Love is in the air” event is seeking vendors; to become a vendor contact: manager@monumentmall.com for registration. This event takes place February...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Annual Casino night Fundraiser set to take place

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Golden Halo Foundation returns this year at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Scottsbluff Feburary 11th from 6:00pm-11:00pm. Tickets for this fundraiser are set for $75 each to enter with buy in options available. Golden Halo Foundation helps children and young adults with medical...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Scotts Bluff County to create new public transit fund

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300077 14:48 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in regards to a motor vehicle crashing into a building. No injuries. Closed - Resolved. 01/29/23 Total: 1. 02/01/23. P202300078 12:00 TRAFFIC STOP : 1600 Box Butte Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Probable Cause Search lead...
ALLIANCE, NE

