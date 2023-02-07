Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in Crimson Peplum Dress With Bold Accessory
The actress was honored at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.
BSO plan to digitize John Williams concerts almost complete
BOSTON - An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams' 91st birthday.The project to preserve 233 live radio broadcasts that were recorded on 256 one-quarter inch (0.63 centimeter) reel-to-reel analog tapes that were becoming increasingly fragile and in danger of chemical deterioration was funded by grants totaling $24,000 from the Grammy Museum and the Council on Library and Information Resource.The recordings chronicle Williams' work with guest performers from a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry: classical artists like Yo-Yo Ma and...
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
NPR
Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view
Tomorrow will mark 12 years since Rebecca Black, back then a California teen with an interest in music, released the video for the song "Friday," a strange pop song that she did not write the lyrics to, nor pen the melody of. Or produce. Or direct the video for. She was, after all, 13 years old. You may remember what happened next — Black became one of the earliest prototypes for teenaged internet celebrity, and commensurate with that job description, a target for bullying.
'La La Land' to be a Broadway stage musical
The 2016 mega hit, "La La Land" is heading to Broadway. The award-winning film that starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as an aspiring actress and jazz musician chasing their dreams in Los Angeles is being adapted as a Broadway stage musical, Lionsgate announced Tuesday. "I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind `La La Land' to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," Marc Platt, one of the film's producers, said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight `La La Land's' millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."According to Lionsgate, the show will be directed by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Bartlett Sher, with the book by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. The stage who will also feature music by the film's composer and two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.The timing of the show's development was not released. "La La Land" won six Oscars, including best actress for Stone and best director for Damien Chazelle.
