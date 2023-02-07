Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism
Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady leaves these clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Did Gisele impact Tom Brady’s retirement decision?
Prior to his retirement announcement, Tom Brady apparently discussed his future with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. It’s not hard to imagine what she would’ve told him. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finally decided to call it quits after a legendary career, retiring with shelves stacked with all his accumulated trophies and accolades over the past two decades. The seven Lombardy Trophies. The three league MVPs. More Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods than one can count.
Popculture
Tom Brady Reportedly 'Talked' Through Second Retirement With Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer married, but that doesn't mean they have stopped supporting each other. According to Us Weekly, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback turned to his ex-wife when deciding if he should retire for a second time. "Tom and Gisele are on cordial...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Boomer Esiason explains why Jets may have to settle at QB
The New York Jets are one of several teams heading into the NFL offseason with a glaring need at the most critical position on the field, quarterback. While Jets fans might've spent the last few months clamoring for Derek Carr, WFAN's Boomer Esiason threw cold water on the possibility during Thursday's episode of "Boomer and Gio."
Yardbarker
The Eagles not only crushed the 49ers but destroyed their spirits as well
The NFC Championship game was played on January 29th. Its been almost two weeks since the Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7. Unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped 49ers players from talking about their loss to the Eagles and showing how bitter they are that their GM isn’t great at selecting back up quarterbacks. Here’s the latest remark from kicker Robbie Gould:
Yardbarker
The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers RB LeGarrette Blount blasted as 'cancer' but disputes former teammates' alleged comments
The Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room has not been free of drama throughout the Mike Tomlin era. Dating back to when he started in 2007, up until recently, the tension in the locker room has been reported on and in the public eye constantly. Recently, a running back who played for the team during this time period joined Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 the Fan to talk about his brief stint with Pittsburgh and spoke genuinely for maybe the first time regarding the reputation he had gained in the city following his departure.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make Another Major Change To Defensive Coaching Staff
The Buffalo Bills are hiring more help for their defensive staff in 2023 following an early exit from the playoffs. The team made changes to their defensive staff following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round when they fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Some Bills fans were...
