Carbondale Warming Center to Host ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ Winter Walk Fundraiser Coldest Night of the Year

CARMI – A two-vehicle crash was reported Monday morning in White County. According to Illinois State Police, just before 7 a vehicle was going north on Illinois 1 approaching the crest of a hill just south of County Road 400 North. Another vehicle was attempting to back a trailer into a private drive at the crest of the hill on Illinois 1 blocking both lanes of traffic. The vehicle going north struck the vehicle blocking the roadway.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO