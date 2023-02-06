Carbondale Warming Center to Host ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ Winter Walk Fundraiser Coldest Night of the Year

Read full article on original website
Food Giveaway Saturday at Marion High School
MARION – A Food Giveaway will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until food is gone at Marion High School on Wildcat Drive. According to post on the City of Marion’s Facebook page, you will need to pick up food on the west side of the school by the auditorium.
Tickets Going Fast for Hamco Food and Brew Fest
MCLEANSBORO – Tickets are going fast for this year’s Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce Hamco Food and Brew Fest set for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Big Red Barn in McLeansboro. This event showcases the best food and brew in our area. Officials say 320...
Little Grassy Lake Levels to Remain Lowered for Spillway Repair Study
MARION – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it takes dam safety seriously and is planning a study to evaluate the need for potential spillway repairs associated with Little Grassy Lake at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion. Officials say lake levels at Little Grassy Lake will...
Fire Destroys Uncle Joe’s in Ina Sunday
INA – A popular BBQ restaurant in Southern Illinois suffered a devastating fire Sunday morning but the owners are vowing to rebuild and reopen. According to Jefferson Fire Protection District, they were notified around 9:14 a.m. Sunday of a fire at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant at 201 Taylor Street in Ina.
Two Injured in Monday Crash in White County
CARMI – A two-vehicle crash was reported Monday morning in White County. According to Illinois State Police, just before 7 a vehicle was going north on Illinois 1 approaching the crest of a hill just south of County Road 400 North. Another vehicle was attempting to back a trailer into a private drive at the crest of the hill on Illinois 1 blocking both lanes of traffic. The vehicle going north struck the vehicle blocking the roadway.
Rep. Windhorst Announces Updated Office Contact Information
HARRISBURG – 117th District State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) was sworn in for a 3rd term earlier this year on January 11, 2023. Since that time, Rep. Windhorst was appointed to serve as the Illinois House Republican House Floor Leader. This week, Windhorst released updated contact information for his Harrisburg and Springfield offices.
No Injuries Reported in Tuesday Crash on Illinois 142 in Dahlgren
DAHLGREN – A two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois 142 at the entrance to Dollar General in Dahlgren Tuesday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, a semi with trailer was going northwest on Illinois 142 at the Dollar General entrance. The semi was behind an uninvolved vehicle that was behind a pickup truck.
Marion Police Report
MARION – The following information was released by the Marion Police Department on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Dwayne Donaldson Jr, 37, of Harrisburg has been issued a citation for Possession of Cannabis on February 5, 2023 in the area of W. DeYoung and I-57. Jennifer Dean, 24, of Marion...
