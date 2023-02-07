ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NY

Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
localsyr.com

All aboard the Adirondack Railroad

(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

$100 Million For Roads in New York Impacted by Extreme Weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Roads across the Empire State that have been impacted by extreme weather will be given a much needed boost. According to the governor's office, one hundred million dollars in state funding will go toward repaving roads impacted by severe weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY
WRGB

Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
LILY DALE, NY
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition, because I would totally forget.

