Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
Public hearing about NYSEG’s billing process
The department of public service held a public hearing this afternoon and invited customers to speak up about their billing difficulties and file formal complaints.
All aboard the Adirondack Railroad
(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
$100 Million For Roads in New York Impacted by Extreme Weather
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Roads across the Empire State that have been impacted by extreme weather will be given a much needed boost. According to the governor's office, one hundred million dollars in state funding will go toward repaving roads impacted by severe weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.
New York inspection stickers get new look
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Inspection stickers in New York are getting a new look after the DMV announced the transition to print on demand stickers. The stickers are being touted for their enhanced security for adding vehicle specific information directly onto the sticker. “This new process will enable inspection stations...
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
Battery Technology Company to Establish $68 Million New York Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A developer of long-lasting energy storage systems...
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition, because I would totally forget.
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State
The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
