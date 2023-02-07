Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Red Cloud boys look to deliver down the stretch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Red Cloud boys basketball team has racked up a strong 10-6 record this season. The Crusaders return to the court Friday night when they face Rapid City Christian.
kotatv.com
Mataya Ward-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche girls basketball team has racked up an impressive 10-4 record this season. Mataya Ward is a big part of the Broncs’ success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
kotatv.com
Black Hills State men 20-1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
kotatv.com
Chili, chocolate Hill City takes a twist on the Midwest classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chili and cinnamon roles, a classic at the dinner table for many across the Midwest. This weekend, Hill City is mixing it up with its annual Tour de Chocolate and Polar Bear Chili Cookoff. The Polar Bear Chili Cookoff is a major fundraiser for the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
kotatv.com
Prepping for the busy open-air summer season, the Black Hills Sports Show, Outdoor Expo comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend, the Monument will once again be filled, this time with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. The 41st Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo has vendors for the many different types of sporting activities, while also supporting organizations in the community. South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund all benefit from the family-friendly event.
kotatv.com
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
kotatv.com
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it. Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kotatv.com
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
kotatv.com
Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Hamburger Hash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No time to cook? Or little time to cook? Here’s a perfect recipe to make sure everyone’s well fed for breakfast (or any time of day) without the fuss. For this easy recipe, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat in a...
newscenter1.tv
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
kotatv.com
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
