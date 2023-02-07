ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-run incident: Portland police

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Monday night that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to PPB, officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 just before 8:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Police say the pedestrian, who was found in critical condition at the scene, is being treated at a local hospital.

The driver fled from the scene before officers arrived, PPB said.

Police say North Victory Blvd. between the I-5 overpass and North Interstate Avenue will be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

PPB says if anyone has information about this incident, email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-34659.

