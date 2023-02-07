ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
YAMHILL, OR
KATU.com

Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

