FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
Yamhill man killed after running vehicle into tree
A Yamhill man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday after striking a tree, authorities said.
KATU.com
1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
KATU.com
'They have nice things:' Man admits to fentanyl-fueled Lake Oswego crime spree, say police
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A man has been arrested after an alleged theft and burglary spree in Lake Oswego, say the Lake Oswego police. On Tuesday, shortly before 3:45 a.m., Lake Oswego officers were sent to the call of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street.
KATU.com
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
KATU.com
Police identify person shot, killed in SE Portland parking lot as 20-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in a Southeast Portland parking lot. The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street. The medical examiner confirmed that 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James died from a...
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
KATU.com
Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
Teen arrested for robbing Wells Fargo in Gresham, police say
Gresham police took a teenager into custody Wednesday following a robbery at Walls Fargo Bank on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Salem Police Detectives seek publics help identifying suspect in 2019 shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2019 shooting at a local bar that left one person dead. Back on August 18, 2019, approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of two individuals outside...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
KATU.com
Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe
UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
Man dies in lumber truck crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
The operator of a lumber truck died in a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway on Monday, Feb. 6, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland, linked to injury shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, accused of shooting someone and selling drugs in downtown Portland. The Investigation started Sunday afternoon when a man was shot in the leg near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Morrison Street. They used tourniquets to slow the bleeding and he was rushed to the hospital.
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
