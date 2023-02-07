Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Set For Another Week at No. 1 In U.K.

Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is showing staying power in the U.K., where it’s on track for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

“Flowers” leads the midweek chart, and is already Cyrus’ longest-reigning U.K. No. 1, eclipsing “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which both spent a single week at the chart summit in 2013.

Also on the Official Chart Update , Miguel’s “Sure Thing” continues to climb, thanks to the viral impact of TikTok. Originally released back in 2010, “Sure Thing” (Jive) is set for its first appearance in the top 5, up 7-5 on the U.K. chart blast.

Meanwhile, Dutch DJ and EDM producer Tiësto and Canadian singer Tate McRae’s “10:35” (Atlantic/Ministry of Sound) is on the verge of a top 10 breakthrough, lifting 13-9 on the midweek survey.

Also noteworthy is Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags.” which is on the way up following the British singer and songwriter’s appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show . “Red Flags” is set to improve 19-12, a new peak less than a month prior to the release of her debut album, Amelia , on March 3.

Finally, Coi Leray’s catchy “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records) makes a midweek move, up 20-12; while The Kid LAROI’s new single “Love Again” continues to climb. The second taste from the Sydney singer and rapper’s debut album The First Time , “Love Again” (Columbia) looks set to improve 22-17.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.