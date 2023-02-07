ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Set For Another Week at No. 1 In U.K.

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is showing staying power in the U.K., where it’s on track for a fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

“Flowers” leads the midweek chart, and is already Cyrus’ longest-reigning U.K. No. 1, eclipsing “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which both spent a single week at the chart summit in 2013.

Also on the Official Chart Update , Miguel’s “Sure Thing” continues to climb, thanks to the viral impact of TikTok. Originally released back in 2010, “Sure Thing” (Jive) is set for its first appearance in the top 5, up 7-5 on the U.K. chart blast.

Meanwhile, Dutch DJ and EDM producer Tiësto and Canadian singer Tate McRae’s “10:35” (Atlantic/Ministry of Sound) is on the verge of a top 10 breakthrough, lifting 13-9 on the midweek survey.

Also noteworthy is Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags.” which is on the way up following the British singer and songwriter’s appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show . “Red Flags” is set to improve 19-12, a new peak less than a month prior to the release of her debut album, Amelia , on March 3.

Finally, Coi Leray’s catchy “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records) makes a midweek move, up 20-12; while The Kid LAROI’s new single “Love Again” continues to climb. The second taste from the Sydney singer and rapper’s debut album The First Time , “Love Again” (Columbia) looks set to improve 22-17.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Dionne Warwick Says Burt Bacharach Death Is Like ‘Losing a Family Member’

Unmatched pop music composer Burt Bacharach died at age 94 this week, and his longtime friend and musical collaborator Dionne Warwick shared her thoughts in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday (Feb. 9). Related 11 Times Burt Bacharach Made Awards Show History 02/09/2023 “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” she wrote in the press statement. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots,...
Billboard

Jelly Roll Breaks Record for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Jelly Roll makes history on Billboard’s latest Emerging Artists chart (dated Feb. 11) as he scores a record-breaking 25th week at No. 1. He surpasses the 24-week reign of NLE Choppa in 2019-20 to set a new mark for the most time spent at No. 1 in the chart’s seven-year history. Jelly Roll (aka Jason DeFord) continues his command as his latest chart hit, “Need a Favor,” ranks at No. 33 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (after reaching No. 25) and No. 42 on Hot Country Songs (its peak). It also rises 46-43 on Country Airplay. Jelly Roll’s No. 1 run has...
Billboard

Patti LaBelle Puts Diana Ross Feud Rumors to Rest: ‘That’s My Doll, OK?’

Patti LaBelle joined Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s daytime talk show on Wednesday (Feb. 8) for a wide-ranging discussion, and most notably, the LaBelle icon opened up about her once strained relationship with another legend, Diana Ross. During a game of “LaBelle and Tell,” in which the star reacted to photos that appeared on screen, the 78-year-old discussed a photo embracing Ross, with the Supremes singer kissing her on the cheek. “People think that we had something against each other, but we really never did,” she revealed. “It was just the way people perceived certain things. That’s my doll, OK?” During...
Billboard

Diplo Says Beyoncé ‘Deserves Her Flowers’ After Dance/Electronic Grammys Wins

Beyoncé made history at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5), becoming the artist with the most awards in Grammy history. This year, the star won four awards, including two in the dance/electronic category. Diplo, who was also up for best dance/electronic recording and best dance/electronic music album at the ceremony, took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to reflect on dance music and Bey’s wins. The DJ thanked the dance music community for “being my purpose in this life and shaping my career,” adding that the genre “has and will be the most Inclusive music of our generation,” with...
Billboard

Adele Makes Hilarious Cameo in Lizzo’s Up-Close Grammys Video of Harry Styles Winning AOTY: Watch

When Harry Styles was announced as the winner of this year’s Grammy album of the year award, his good friend and fellow nominee Lizzo could be seen on live TV filming him with a big smile on her face as he walked up onstage to accept. And, after teasing fans that she might, the 34-year-old songstress has posted the up-close video — and it features a hilarious cameo from Adele, who was seated right next to her. In the clip, posted to TikTok two days after the Sunday night (Feb. 5) awards ceremony, Lizzo captures Styles bewildered reaction to winning the...
Billboard

Dream Wife Share New Single & Reveal ‘Hyper Lusty’ Album Is Due This Year

London-based trio Dream Wife have revealed details for their third studio album, Social Lubrication, out June 9 via Lucky Number. The group — vocalist Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go and bassist Bella Podpadec — self-produced the 10-track set that includes previously released single “Leech” and latest song “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician),” which is out Tuesday (Feb. 7). In typical Dream Wife fashion, the band’s new single is a playful punk rager and inspired by Mjöll’s grandmother’s sage advice despite the fact that she herself dated many musicians in her day, according to the band. “Dating musicians is a nightmare,” says Mjöll...
Billboard

Here’s Who Was Behind That Beyoncé ‘Made Music History’ Message in the Sky

Thousands of people saw an optimistic message written to Beyoncé in the Los Angeles sky following the 2023 Grammys. But it wasn’t until Wednesday (Feb. 8) that fans learned who, exactly, was behind the note. Related Skywriter Declares Beyoncé Still 'Made Music History' Following Grammys Album of the Year Upset 02/08/2023 Billboard can confirm that The Recording Academy and CBS jointly gifted Queen Bey with the skywriter message, which read “BEYONCE, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY” in all caps. Additionally, the two organizations also conjured up the Grammys-themed drone light shows spotted over Los Angeles in the days leading up to the awards show. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Madonna Blames ‘Ageism & Misogyny’ for Backlash About Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys

Madonna took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of their Grammy-winning song, “Unholy,” applauding the duo for being daring, provocative, controversial and dangerous in music. However, her powerful speech was thrown to the side following the telecast, as the Internet began to criticize how different the pop icon looked, accusing the “Vogue” singer of botched plastic surgery and generally attacking her appearance. In a new post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 7), Madge fired back at the haters with a series of clips in which she’s seen smiling and partying at the...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Morgan Wallen See Big Hot Trending Songs Chart Debuts

New music from TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Morgan Wallen occupy the top five of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Feb. 11. Related TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart 02/07/2023 Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 27-Feb. 2. “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock),” from TOMORROW...
Billboard

Ozuna Ties J Balvin as Artist With Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Ozuna’s “Síguelo Bailando” music video has entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, becoming the Puerto Rican’s 12th title as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator.  Related Every Music Video That Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in 2022 02/08/2023 With the new milestone, he now ties with fellow Latin superstar J Balvin as the artist with the most videos in the club. Last year, the Colombian act reclaimed his crown after his Black Eyed Peas-assisted “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video entered the club. He broke the tie he had with Justin Bieber, who currently has 11 titles with more than a billion views.  The music video for “Síguelo...
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Played an Impromptu Gig at Hobbiton In New Zealand

With his stout heart and love of an ale or two, Ed Sheeran fit right in when he played an impromptu gig at Hobbiton. The English singer and songwriter made a detour from his current tour of New Zealand for a visit to Hobbiton, the outdoor movie set that appears in Peter Jackson’s legendary Lord of the Rings films and its Hobbit prequels.   In a clip doing the rounds of TikTok, Sheeran swung a guitar at the final stop of the LOTR tour, the Green Dragon Inn, for a performance of his 2013 single “I See Fire,” the soundtrack to Jackson’s...
Billboard

Beyonce Models Ivy Park‘s New Collection: ‘My Favorite Drop to Date’

There’s no rest for the Beyhive! On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Beyoncé gave her fans a look at her newest Ivy Park collection, Park Trail, and revealed that the collection — which is scheduled to arrive Feb. 9 — is one of her favorites that her athleisure line has dropped yet. On Instagram, Bey posted a carousel of photos in a royal purple, three-piece set consisting of a bra top, wide-leg cargo pants and a floor grazing, semi-sheer jacket to match. To tie into the Park Trail theme, the bra and cargo pants are accented with orange straps and waist ties that...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Parties Like It’s ‘1999’ in New Prince Cover: Watch

All aboard the time machine. With her newest Kellyoke cover, Kelly Clarkson is taking us from 2023 back to 1982 with a song about 1999 — or should we say, the song about 1999, Prince‘s apocalyptic synth smash from his fifth studio album of the same name. With purple lights (because, of course) raining down on her and her two backup singers, Clarkson honored Prince’s original hit while still making it her own, effortlessly adding riffs and high notes to the track’s chugging melody. “The sky was all purple there were people running everywhere,” she belted Thursday (Feb. 9), warped synths...
Billboard

Missy Elliott & Jack Harlow Couldn’t Stop Laughing During Doritos Super Bowl Ad: ‘We Had a Great Couple of Hours’

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow had a blast filming their Doritos Super Bowl LVII commercial. But according to the “Work It” legend, the hilarious 90-second spot just scratches the surface of the belly laughs they shared on set during their first-ever in-person meeting. Related Missy Elliott Can’t Wait to Collab With Jack Harlow in Preview of Doritos Super Bowl LVII Ad… But… 02/08/2023 OK, sorry, that’s not true. Missy realized while speaking to Billboard this week that they actually (almost) met before, but she just forgot. “I never met Jack before. Wait … lies,” Elliott laughed while recalling that she thought they had never...
Billboard

Beyoncé Poses With Her Grammys & Dances With Jay-Z After Historic Win: Watch

Beyoncé is the most awarded artist in Grammy history as of Sunday (Feb. 5), and she’s taking a moment to celebrate. As she should. Related Beyonce Becomes Top Grammy Winner of All Time 02/08/2023 In a triumphant video posted to her Instagram Wednesday morning (Feb. 8) that features a remix of her song “Cuff It,” the 41-year-old record-setter poses with the four Grammys she picked up over the weekend for best dance recording, best dance/electronic album, best traditional R&B vocal performance and best R&B song. Stunning in form-fitted black gown with matching opera gloves, she dances hand-in-hand with Jay-Z and a group of friends. In another...
Billboard

John Legend Opens Up About the ‘Challenges’ He & Chrissy Teigen Faced to Have Baby Esti

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been very open about the difficulties and heartbreaks they’ve had to endure to have more children, including fertility treatments and the nightmare of losing a pregnancy at 20 weeks. And in an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “All Of Me” singer — who welcomed a daughter named Esti with the model in January — spoke about why he and his wife feel it’s so important to be candid about their highs and lows when it comes to such a sensitive topic. “We’ve been open about it because we’ve had challenges, we’ve had...
Billboard

Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Is a ‘Really Good Cook,’ Shares How ‘Running Out of Time’ Was Inspired by Her

Paramore joined Zane Lowe for an interview on Apple Music 1 this week, where the band discussed their return to music with their new album This Is Why. Frontwoman Hayley Williams revealed that one of the songs on the record, “Running Out of Time,” was actually inspired by none other than Taylor Swift. “I remember when we were 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville, and we’re both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time,” she recalled. “I went over to hang out. She’s a really...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy