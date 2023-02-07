ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16 Begins Filming — All of the Details Revealed So Far

By Julia Odom
 3 days ago

Filming has officially commenced on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16. Stars and executive producers of the FX show, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, reveal some new details about what to expect in the new season. Here are all the details the duo revealed about the new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kawDT_0keprwZ700
A Day On Set With “Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia” ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ cast | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The Gang gets back into character.

In the February 6 episode of The Always Sunny Podcast , ‘Acting (Without Rob) ,’ Glenn Howerton, who plays the psychopathic womanizer bartender Dennis Reynolds on the show, revealed that filming has officially commenced.

Charlie Day expressed his excitement about getting back into his character of the rat-killing, glue-snuffing janitor Charlie Kelly. “It’s been a joy. I’ve been in my, no spoiler here, my American flag bandana all day,” Charlie said on the podcast. They’ve lovingly begun calling them his “Americas.”

Charlie revealed his co-star, Rob McElhenney, who plays the Karate-obsessed bouncer Mac, had him in “stitches” because of his acting. “He’s doing a very specific gag on the show,” Glenn revealed. A gag that includes prosthetics on his face that will “alter him physically” as well as the way he sounds.

Megan Ganz will direct 2 episodes of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16

It’s Always Sunny Podcast listeners, or “creeps,” know Megan Ganz as the podcast host, but she’s also an executive producer, writer, and director of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia . Meg revealed that she would be directing two episodes for season 16.

Megan has directed two episodes of the FX show in the past. In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, Megan directed The Gang Goes to Ireland and The Gang’s Still in Ireland . In addition to directing, Megan has been a writer for the show for many seasons since 2017.

Uncle Jack and the moms return in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16

In the podcast, Charlie revealed that old characters from seasons past would come back in season 16. Charlie said one thing they did well this season was revisiting funny locations and characters. Charlie revealed that they’ve decided to bring back his characters’ creepy Uncle Jack and Charlie and Mac’s moms.

Uncle Jack, played by Andrew Friedman, returned to the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 set on the first day. Charlie is ecstatic to bring back old characters. “He’s so funny,” Charlie said of Friedman. “Everything he says is comedy gold.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans are excited about the Gang’s return and can’t wait to see what they do with the character’s storylines in season 16. Since filming started, the release date for season 16 has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans can tune into the show’s podcast for more insight into season 16 and rewatch previous seasons currently available on Hulu .

