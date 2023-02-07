Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Albany Herald
SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken
The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company. That practice, known as "staking," reflected an unregistered offer and sale of...
Comments / 0