Albany Herald

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken

The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company. That practice, known as "staking," reflected an unregistered offer and sale of...

