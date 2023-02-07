ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster

Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing Woman and Daughter Being Sought

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los Angeles...
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange

A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Barricaded in Riverside Rite Aid

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area

A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA

