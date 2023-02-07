Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Flame Broiler Has the Flavors of Korean FoodS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman and Daughter Being Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
vvng.com
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
vvng.com
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway. The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach. The fatal crash happened...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange
A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Barricaded in Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man and Woman Killed in House Fire; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Thursday identified a man and woman who died in a Mar Vista house fire that also killed their pet cat, and the investigation was continuing to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday found the house...
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Comments / 0