Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
YES WORLD announces gaming as a service adding gaming projects to its utility services
Blockchain-based climate tech company, owner of YES WORLD Token ($YES) announces the launch of the gaming project utility – Play2Earn for the community members. YES WORLD’s Play2Earn will be a new gaming unit focused on Gaming as a service, enabling game publishers to push their games through the platform – PlayGame.guru.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink announces new partnership as fight for EVM compatibility rages on
StarkWare has partnered with Chainlink for the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds onto the Starknet testnet. LINK has commenced a new bear cycle. On 6 February, StarkWare, a technology firm specializing in the creation of scalable solutions for blockchain and decentralized applications, announced a collaboration with Chainlink Labs. The partnership...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Whale activity and booming ecosystem propel ADA
Whale transactions on Cardano network surge, boosting ADA. Growing Cardano ecosystem drives TVL growth and increased fees. Cardano [ADA] gained attention from whale investors as the number of transactions on the network increased, according to Santiment. This could have a positive impact on ADA’s prices. In the past, such...
ambcrypto.com
MakerDAO community proposes Spark Protocol, details inside
Spark lend to enable the lending and borrowing of DAI. DAI has seen an increased active address in recent weeks. Dai [DAI] is among the front-runners in the stable cryptocurrency market. By market capitalization, CoinMarketCap places it as the fourth-largest stablecoin and the seventeenth-largest cryptocurrency overall. Some MakerDAO members have...
ambcrypto.com
Interest in digital assets unabated with multiple weeks of consecutive inflows: Report
Digital asset investment products logged the fourth week of consecutive inflows last week. There has been a significant increase in investments in short-bitcoin, indicating that a substantial number of investors remain uncertain about the future trajectory of the market. Inflows into digital asset investment products totaled $76 million last week,...
ambcrypto.com
Monitoring Binance Coin’s ambit as on-chain deployment made official
The BNB community voted to deploy Euler on the chain. Investors’ portfolio was doing pretty much better than last year’s hawkish state. On 8 February, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared a snapshot showing details of the Binance Coin [BNB] Chain’s proposed deployment of Euler. According to the shared link, the BNB Chain foundation had agreed to deploy Euler on the chain.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz Chain 2.0 first block generated but CHZ hangs back
Chiliz Chain 2.0 generated its first block amid a CHZ decline. Social metrics spiked but long suffered immense liquidations. On 8 February, Chiliz [CHZ] announced that its recently launched chain 2.0 had produced its first block. According to the tweet shared by its CEO Alexandre Dreyfus, the event occurred at exactly 8:08 am UTC.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] remains investors’ favorite as its ecosystem and token…
Polkadot’s NFT space witnessed growth in the last week. Metrics were in DOT’s support, helping it increase its value. Polkadot [DOT] posted its weekly roundup on 6 February, which mentioned all the notable developments that happened in its ecosystem during the last seven days. The developments were not only confined to Polkadot but also included updates for its parachains and other networks.
ambcrypto.com
Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
ambcrypto.com
Lido reacts in this manner post changes to MakerDAO and Aave lending pools
Lido highlighted improvements in many areas. LDO surged while network growth declined. Lido Finance’s [LDO] tweet on 6 February highlighted the impressive growth of MakerDAO [MKR] and Aave’s [AAVE] lending pools on its protocol. Over the last week, MakerDAO’s steCRV experienced a surge of 636%, while Aave’s Wrapped stETH [wstETH] increased by 140%.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Tron’s [TRX] performance since the release of its Q4 2022 report
Tron saw a mixed fortune in Q4 as activities and accounts saw highs and lows. TRX has rallied in 2023 thus far. Tron [TRX] has presented itself as a viable alternative to Ethereum’s [ETH] blockchain, as it is speedier and more cost-effective. On 7 February, Messari released a report that evaluated the state of the blockchain as of the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4). So how is the Tron blockchain doing, and how have its operations affected TRX?
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] forms bullish continuation pattern – to $360 next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin formed an ascending triangle pattern. It faces stiff opposition at the $330 mark, but buying pressure was ticking higher. Binance Coin [BNB] posted steady gains throughout...
ambcrypto.com
Lido solidifies mastery in DeFi landscape after major upgrade: Details inside
Lido launched upgrade to improve its protocol. The improvements boosted LDO token performance. Lido [LDO], a protocol in the DeFi ecosystem, has observed significant improvements over the past week. Notably, the protocol took advantage of its press time growth by upgrading its technology. Is your portfolio green? Check out the...
ambcrypto.com
GRT plots rising graph as it surges 30% in 24 hours: More to come?
The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?
ambcrypto.com
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
ambcrypto.com
Maker [MKR] posted an extra 10% gain – Is November high reachable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR mounted above its bullish flag but faced a price rejection at press time. Demand remained stable, but BTC’s price action could determine MKR’s price direction.
ambcrypto.com
Blur tops critical metrics in race to ace NFT marketplace, but…
Blur has dominated trading volume throughout February 2023. It has, however, lagged in the number of transactions. Blur has come a long way from its inception, which was less than two years ago. With such rapid expansion, at press time, it was overtaking OpenSea as the premier NFT marketplace. Battle...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Rising gas fees affect not just the real world, but Web3 as well
Rising gas prices could affect Ethereum. NFT trades decline, but traders show optimism. As the Ethereum [ETH] network continues to grow, new data has revealed an alarming trend. Gas fees on the Ethereum network have been steadily increasing since the network’s recent merge. This rise in gas prices might hinder the adoption of Ethereum, as it could make the network inaccessible to users who cannot afford the fees.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano approaches critical resistance level of $0.42: Bulls to witness more gains?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe market structure remained strongly bullish. The $0.4-$0.42 is an important region of resistance- but ADA is likely to push higher. Cardano [ADA] bounced from $0.38...
ambcrypto.com
SOL faced rejection at the mid-range mark – is a move to $20.5 imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana faced a sharp rejection at the range highs. A fall beneath $23.5 signified that another fall of 12% could follow. Solana [SOL] performed extremely well in January...
Comments / 0