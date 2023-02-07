The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?

