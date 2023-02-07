ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Five Borderland high school teams earn top 25 ranking in Texas

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4Igg_0kepr6Bw00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in the 2022-23 season, five Borderland high school basketball teams landed spots in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top 25 rankings.

In Class 5A boys, Chapin moved up one position from last week’s rankings as they now hold the No. 19 spot. This is the third straight week the Huskies are ranked.

In Class 4A boys, Harmony Science Academy stayed ranked No. 24, as they stayed ranked for the fourth straight week.

In Class 3A boys, Tornillo moved up a spot to be ranked No. 18. Tornillo has been ranked for six straight weeks.

In Class 6A girls, Franklin stayed put at No. 25 for the second consecutive week.

In Class 5A girls, Burges cracked the top 25 for the first time this season as they were ranked at No. 25.

KTSM 9 News is your home for high school basketball, with the only high school hoops wrap-up show in the Borderland. 9 Overtime airs every Friday night at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs. Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Texas celebrates 100 years of state parks with ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at Wednesday’s Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration at the Bullock Texas History Museum in Austin, noting the personal connection many Texans have to their favorite park. Today, Texas has a total of 30 official state parks that host 10 million visitors each year, […]
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy