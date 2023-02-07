Read full article on original website
Woman killed in two-car collision in south Bakersfield Thursday morning
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in south Bakersfield.
69-year-old woman dead after crash on Sherwood Avenue near McFarland
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 69-year-old woman of Bakersfield is dead after a crash on Sherwood Avenue near McFarland Thursday morning. According to the CHP, the crash happened on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 5:48 a.m. on Sherwood Avenue and Driver Road between a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota Rav4.
At least 1 dead in crash on southbound Hwy 99, 1 injured in separate crash on NB 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead on southbound Highway 99 following a pedestrian crash Thursday night, according to a California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page report. Traffic has been impacted for the southbound lanes just south of Panama Lane, according to the report. Around...
Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
Woman Tragically Killed After Pedestrian Accident Involving Pickup on Union Avenue in Bakersfield
A woman crossing the street in southeast Bakersfield was tragically killed in an accident involving a pickup truck Tuesday evening. KGET-TV reported the accident happened sometime before 6:48 p.m. on February 7th, 2023. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue at...
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Missing at-risk adult last seen on Lennox and California avenues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk adult, last seen in west Bakersfield. Angelo Alora was last seen Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue, west of California Avenue . He is considered at risk due to a developmental disability.
Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
CHP officer files search warrant on BPD officer who ran a stop sign in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — January 19th, a Bakersfield Police officer was in pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver was arrested and two officers were on their way to the arrest location. At one point, one of the officers hit a Honda Accord leaving 30 year old Mario Lares dead and 34 year old Ana Hernandez injured.
BPD: Missing 20-year-old man, last seen in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk 20-year-old man last seen in central Bakersfield. Police said David Amatrading was last seen in the 2700 block of San Emidio Street on February 7th, 2023. Amatrading is considered at risk due to medical conditions.
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated
The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death. This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months...
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member at the school.
Crash slowing traffic on Calloway Dr in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash was reported on Calloway Drive near Gleneagles Drive and is slowing traffic. The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the City of Bakersfield traffic hazard page. It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries or who was involved. Expect delays.
Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
