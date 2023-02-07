ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

69-year-old woman dead after crash on Sherwood Avenue near McFarland

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 69-year-old woman of Bakersfield is dead after a crash on Sherwood Avenue near McFarland Thursday morning. According to the CHP, the crash happened on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 5:48 a.m. on Sherwood Avenue and Driver Road between a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota Rav4.
Bakersfield Now

Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained

Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk adult last seen on Lennox and California avenues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk adult, last seen in west Bakersfield. Angelo Alora was last seen Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue, west of California Avenue . He is considered at risk due to a developmental disability.
Bakersfield Now

Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing 20-year-old man, last seen in central Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk 20-year-old man last seen in central Bakersfield. Police said David Amatrading was last seen in the 2700 block of San Emidio Street on February 7th, 2023. Amatrading is considered at risk due to medical conditions.
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute

A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
KGET

Crash slowing traffic on Calloway Dr in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash was reported on Calloway Drive near Gleneagles Drive and is slowing traffic. The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the City of Bakersfield traffic hazard page. It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries or who was involved. Expect delays.
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
