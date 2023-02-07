Read full article on original website
Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
California policies mirrored in the State of the Union
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
Another mild weekend storm on tap for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A weak storm will clip Northern California this weekend, similar to the storm system that hit last Friday before a larger system moved in later in the weekend. This system won't be followed up by another system, however. Minimal rain, periods of snow, and gusty winds...
