The TikToker who accused a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the murders of four college students has blown off a defamation lawsuit over her claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, TikTok star Ashley Guillard, who has the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, has failed to respond to Professor Rebecca Scofield’s lawsuit. In a new filing, Scofield explained that she had served the TikTok star, but she had failed to respond in court. The court granted the professor’s motion for default.The next step for Scofield will be to make a move for a default judgment. As RadarOnline.com...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO