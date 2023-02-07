Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
TikToker Who Falsely Accused Professor Of University Of Idaho Murders Faces Doomsday Judgement After Blowing Off Defamation Lawsuit
The TikToker who accused a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the murders of four college students has blown off a defamation lawsuit over her claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, TikTok star Ashley Guillard, who has the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, has failed to respond to Professor Rebecca Scofield’s lawsuit. In a new filing, Scofield explained that she had served the TikTok star, but she had failed to respond in court. The court granted the professor’s motion for default.The next step for Scofield will be to make a move for a default judgment. As RadarOnline.com...
Comments / 0