Bobcats Power Past Southern Miss, 69-52

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State outscored Southern Miss 25-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took down the Lady Eagles on the road at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday by a score of 69-52. The Bobcats (17-7, 9-4 Sun Belt) beat one of the teams they were locked in a five-way tie with for second in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday by outrebounding the Lady Eagles (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) by a 35-19 margin and using an offensive performance in the second half that saw the Bobcats shoot 53.3 percent from the field (16-of-30).
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early

Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. What does that mean for Mizzou’s football schedules?

News broke Thursday evening, February 9th that sent reverberations through the college sports terrain: Oklahoma and Texas would depart the Big 12 conference one year earlier than expected and join the SEC for the 2024 football season. While the news is momentous, it is hardly shocking; the only surprising thing about the announcement is how soon it came to last week’s report to the contrary, that the prairie powerhouses would stay in the Big 12 for the duration of their previous agreements.
Samson and Arch Manning: Quinn Ewers has lost his mullet (and maybe his powers)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France

AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
