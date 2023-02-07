Read full article on original website
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes ViralSara IrshadAustin, TX
Dirty ThirtySarah RoseAustin, TX
Bobcats Power Past Southern Miss, 69-52
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State outscored Southern Miss 25-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took down the Lady Eagles on the road at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday by a score of 69-52. The Bobcats (17-7, 9-4 Sun Belt) beat one of the teams they were locked in a five-way tie with for second in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday by outrebounding the Lady Eagles (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) by a 35-19 margin and using an offensive performance in the second half that saw the Bobcats shoot 53.3 percent from the field (16-of-30).
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. What does that mean for Mizzou’s football schedules?
News broke Thursday evening, February 9th that sent reverberations through the college sports terrain: Oklahoma and Texas would depart the Big 12 conference one year earlier than expected and join the SEC for the 2024 football season. While the news is momentous, it is hardly shocking; the only surprising thing about the announcement is how soon it came to last week’s report to the contrary, that the prairie powerhouses would stay in the Big 12 for the duration of their previous agreements.
Big 12 agrees to let Texas and Oklahoma leave conference a year earlier than planned
So much for two years of UT vs. UH. The two SEC-bound schools will still have to approve their earlier departures, but they're poised to leave earlier than the previously planned June 2025.
LOOK: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Signature Mullet
The Longhorns starting quarterback once had arguably the most unique look in college football. Now, he has made a drastic change.
Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Receives Big-Time Raise
Texas Longhorns men's basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry has received a much-deserved raise amid an unprecedented season for the program.
Samson and Arch Manning: Quinn Ewers has lost his mullet (and maybe his powers)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France
AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
These Texas pizzerias ranked amongst the best pizza joints in the United States: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza time in the United States as National Pizza Day will be celebrated on Thursday, February 9 and if you’re a true lover of pizza, you’ll want the very best. But that begs the question, who’s got the best pizza in America?...
